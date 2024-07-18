It’s that terrible time of the year when Republicans gather to select their nominee, spew homophobic and transphobic vitriol, and apparently, see who’s on the grid?

Of course, we’re talking about the Republican National Convention!

And while we kind of expected as much, Gay Twitter X™ was sent into a tizzy on July 15, when @HalfwayPost wrote, “BREAKING: An executive of the gay dating app Grindr says the Republican National Convention is ‘basically Grindr’s Super Bowl.'”

Move over, Academy Awards and Troye Sivan concerts! We’re sensing a flurry of activity.

BREAKING: An executive of the gay dating app Grindr says the Republican National Convention is “basically Grindr’s Super Bowl.” — The Halfway Post (@HalfwayPost) July 16, 2024

OK, so The Halfway Post is admittedly a “halfway true comedy and satire” account and likely did not get a quote from the orange-demon app’s executive team.

Nonetheless, it was enough to get the girls fired up.

Republican men at the rnc tapping every twink on grindr. https://t.co/iH7banjQQV pic.twitter.com/77sSNKrlV4 — sean (@_sn_n) July 16, 2024

This is the type of dude that the Grindr CEO was talking about when he called the RNC the superbowl of Grindr https://t.co/CYtBACwoRx — Jay? (@nicholaSyaJ) July 17, 2024

When I say it people think I’m being an asshole. https://t.co/uGr8D2E19H — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) July 17, 2024

Moreover, it seems to be a claim that disgraced gay congressman George Santos was willing to back up.

Despite his reputation as infamous liar.

“When I say it, people think I’m being an *sshole,” Santos wrote in response, before diving into more detail in a video captioned, “👏Come👏out👏the👏closest [sp]👏boys👏!”

In the clip, Santos explained that he’s “openly gay, no qualms about it” — not even about those drag pics, Mr. Santos? — and is a “proud conservative Republican” who met his own husband on Grindr.

“Let me tell you something: just come out the closet boys,” he said. “Come on, it’s fun! You can be gay and conservative … Grindr’s already outing you anyway based on the hits, and guess who’s in town? It’s all you conservatives.”

Leave it to George to fall for satirical clickbait! That being said, there’s definitely some truth to the joke.

According to the now-shuttered MEL Magazine, Grindr activity was 166% higher than normal at the famously anti-gay party’s 2016 convention.

(And if there was any doubt whom were its busiest users, the word “visiting” was apparently “the second-most used word among the profiles Grindr analyzed for [the] study.”)

Grindr is building a new server farm outside Milwaukee to prepare for a major surge during the RNC convention. pic.twitter.com/g7SLvhvLXY — ??????_???? (@SundaeDivine) March 11, 2024

It’s all a bit ironic, considering J.D. Vance (who just accepted the VP nomination on the Trump ticket) looks really familiar to the LGBTQ+ community — for all the wrong reasons!

JD Vance looks like at least half the Grindr hookups I've regretted — Pup Xerxes / Zac Xeper ? MPLX (@XerxesQados) July 16, 2024

JD Vance the type of guy to be discreet on Grindr — Nikita ??? (@nykyt0sha) July 15, 2024

jd vance looks like grindr is at the top of his screen time every week — mysha ?°• (@goatedweemble) July 18, 2024

I’ve never seen JD Vance speak before today. If you told me this guy had a Grindr I would believe it without batting an eye. — Romulus, Sire of Empires (@marcusfaith) July 18, 2024

Welp, despite his apparent support for Project 2025, we can all agree that Vance certainly bears a resemblance to a “type” on Grindr.

And satire or not, the RNC is certainly home to a large community of confused and closeted LGBTQ+ individuals.

It would be a lot funnier if speakers like ogress Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Ron Johnson didn’t spend their entire RNC speeches spreading anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, including transphobia and support for Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

Alas, at least we have the satisfaction of knowing we’re right.

Check out more of the funniest reactions to Grindr’s apparent Milwaukee Super Bowl week below.

