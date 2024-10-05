There’s something about the fall weather and gray skies that has me tired all the time!

I feel like I’m on a neverending search for a shot of energy at the bottom of a pumpkin-spiced ice latte, but thankfully, the past week of LGBTQ+ news was a caffeine burst in and of itself.

First, a senator went to Folsom Street Fair, Dylan O’Brien drove us crazy in cutoffs, and Lil Nas X flexed on modern masculinity in a new photoshoot.

Then, queer actor Van Hansis nabbed a role on General Hospital, James Dean’s alleged gay romance was greenlit for the big screen, Jake Shears spilled the tea on dating, and Jonathan Bennett launched his hunt to find Mr. Christmas.

And of course, Jane Fonda threw some shade for good measure.

Aside from that, we’ve been celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month, bawling over documentaries, imbibing over pageturners, and getting ready for Halloween.

Can we get a drumroll, please? These are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. Stonewall Rebel Repeat Tee

Image Credit: Instagram @alancummingreally / Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center / Instagram @dlanceblack

October is LGBTQ+ History Month — a meaningful time to honor the queer trailblazers who came before us and another excuse to wear rainbow. Thankfully, the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center created the perfect shirt to help you do both!

The Rebel Repeat Tee — modeled by the likes of Alan Cumming, Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black, and available for $30 online — celebrates the rebels who ignited the fight for equality 55 years ago at Stonewall, as well as the next generation working to advance their vision. Your purchase supports the Stonewall Inn’s visitor center, which opened this year and helps preserve the historic uprising’s legacy.

2. Unhinged but hilarious Halloween costumes

Image Credit: Target

Put down the Ghostface mask and leather harness! OK, so when it comes to Halloween costumes, the gay stereotype is to forego creativity in favor of showing a little skin. Nevertheless, the most memorable outfits tend to be the quirkiest. But you don’t have to dress up as Reba McEntire performing “Does He Love You” at the 1993 CMA Awards to make an impact.

Thanks to Target’s wide-ranging, hilarious, and slightly unhinged selection, you could win the night as Barbie’s Ken in a Box ($35), a bizarre Painter Palette ($10), the Stanley Cup-parodying Tumbley ($35), or mildly disturbing Sitting on a Toilet Inflatable ($42.99). And yes, you can wear a harness underneath if you really want.

3. Kit Connor‘s pull-up kiss

kit connor as romeo and rachel zegler as juliet

he pull up does kiss her

via waldoforbes

pic.twitter.com/3FWIo6pZaa — Kit Connor Info (@KitConnorInfo) September 29, 2024

Not to spoil Romeo and Juliet, but they both die at the end. And in the current Broadway adaptation, Kit Connor (who plays the titular male hero) flexes his biceps for an epic pullup kiss to his Juliet (Rachel Zegler) during the famed balcony scene.

The Heartstopper hunk is far from the first heartthrob to portray the Shakespearean character, though this leaked sequence alone—and those sparkling blue pants—gives us a decent idea of how he’s making the part his own. Theater etiquette be damned, the audience can’t help but cheer, and boy, I understand. Now, who can help me score tickets?!?

4. “Subtly letting women they’re safe when we pass them on a hike”

As a privileged gay man who is constantly worried about making women comfortable, I related to this hilarious TikTok from @stanchrissss so much. (OK, I would have related to it more if I actually hiked, but I digress.)

And I’m not the only one! The viral clip—which has received over 31.3 million views—was so relatable that it inspired an equally funny sequel.

5. 7UP Shirley Temple

Image Credit: 7UP® Shirley Temple

To quote Lizzo, “It’s about damn time!”

I’m unsure if anyone will be as obsessed with the arrival of a limited-time Shirley Temple concoction from 7UP (available in cans and 2-liters starting at $2.79) as I am. But as a fan of bubbles and Maraschino cherries, I’m prepared to make this my entire personality. Move over soda water and cranberry juice; there’s a new gay mixer in town — and she can sing and dance.

6. Nearly Wed by Nicolas DiDomizio

I couldn’t get enough of queer author Nicolas DiDomizio’s unique and cheeky brand of queer romance that after finishing The Gay Best Friend, a previous 10 Things recommendation, I rushed to my nearest bookstore to pick up his latest book Nearly Wed, $12.80 on Amazon.

What happens when a millennial who overshares a lá BuzzFeed-esque thought pieces gets engaged to a private Gen X-er and heads to a scenic New England beach resort for an early honeymoon, assuming that their staunch differences and upbringings will never come up? I’m not finished with this pageturner yet, but I can guarantee it’s a must-read for anyone who loves gay weddings, biting wit, romantic chaos, and lobster.

7. Robbie Williams biopic, but make it monkey

First look at a CGI monkey as Robbie Williams in his biopic ‘BETTER MAN’



The entire film is Robbie Williams’ life story except he is a monkey.



In theaters on January 17. pic.twitter.com/mu1f4PIkvv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 2, 2024

Was I interested in Better Man — the upcoming biopic about former Take That member and Brit-pop icon Robbie Williams — before I knew it was his story, but if he was a CGI monkey? No.

But now, it’s all I can think about, and the trailer is just as insane as you’d expect.

8. The late Gavin Creel’s talent

Gavin Creel as Boq in the 2001 pre-Broadway workshop of Wicked pic.twitter.com/sGjSvJHtoY — Gil Torres (@giltweetsstuff) September 30, 2024

Broadway lost a star this week with the passing of Tony Award-winning (and out and proud) actor Gavin Creel. The LGBTQ+ activist and Thoroughly Modern Millie and Hello, Dolly! performer passed away at 48 after battling a rare form of cancer on September 30.

As tributes rolled in, one of the most beautiful parts was the outpouring of love from those affected by his work, including his resurfaced performance as Boq in the workshops for Wicked. The goosebumps are not leaving anytime soon.

9. The scent of an apple orchard without the grunt work

Image Credit: Queer Candle Co.

Everyone wants to drive up and pick apples at an orchard until it’s actually time to do the grabbing and grunting. (I get it — autumnal outfits tend to clash with reaching, scratching, and hauling ten pounds of fruit uphill.) Thankfully, you can soak up the scent minus the sweat with the crisp and fragrant Apple Tree candle, available for $19.99 at Queer Candle Co.

The LGBTQ+-owned business, which just celebrated its sixth anniversary, donates 10% of its proceeds to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project. Its soy-based candles guarantee 45 hours of burn time, with a plentiful selection of other fall scents like the smokey Cauldron Fire, earthy and sweet Honeycomb, and spicy Mulled Cider. Those overwhelmed by decisions can snag all four in their seasonal four-pack, starting at $72.

10. Will & Harper on Netflix

I knew Will & Harper — a new documentary following Will Ferrell and his comedy writing BFF Harper Steele as they embark on a cross-country road trip for the first time since she transitioned — would get me emotional. Still, I could’ve never imagined it would get me this emotional.

Between inside jokes, Dunkin’ runs, A-list Saturday Night Live cameos, and careful interrogation of trans identity as it relates to age, conservative areas, and politics, I was captivated for the entirety of its near 120-minute runtime. And honestly, I could’ve watched about five more hours of their magic bond and travels. I’m not an Academy Award voter yet , but this has got my pick for the best documentary of the year.

