Every Pride season, it’s important to reflect on the challenges still facing the LGBTQ+ community, such as… finding a functional hookup app!

An X user recently complained about the state of the gay app world, citing problems with the three most popular companies. “grindr is glitchy as hell. scruff doesn’t have a big enough user base. sniffies feels like you’re gambling your life for a hook up. why can’t we have a functional hook up app that doesn’t suck?,” he posited.

Unsurprisingly, the question sparked hundreds of impassioned reactions. Fellow Online Gays™ debated the merits of each specific app and being active on them at all. Some bemoaned hookup culture, while others implored Grindr-obsessed gays to read a book. But one of the most interesting responses came in the form of a question.

“I hear you. The online landscape is kind of a dumpster fire,” said Dr. Patrick Lockwood, a psychologist based in LA. “It’s (separately) fascinating that life is so good for us that we have these kinds of complaints.”

Lockwood’s question is interesting, though it’s worth noting that he’s speaking to a very specific kind of gay man: cisgendered guys living in large urban areas. People now expect to have a city at their digital fingertips, with torso pics filling up their phone screens.

Have we become spoiled? Do gay rights now include… gay hookup apps?

A perpetual topic, online dating remains popular among LGBTQ+ people. Lesbian, gay and bi Americans are far more likely to say they’ve used an online dating app than straight people, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey. For queer people, the number jumps to 51%, whereas for straight people it’s 28%.

But the landscape was different even two years ago. Apps are always going through updaters and tinkering with the user experience.

Grindr has come under fire in recent months for putting previously free features behind paywalls. Meanwhile, Sniffies, which calls itself the “fastest-growing” platform for queer users, now allows people on the prowl to filter their options.

Just two weeks ago, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd disturbed the masses when she suggested that AI bots were the future of online dating.

“There is a world where your dating concierge could go and date for you with another dating concierge … and then you don’t have to talk to 600 people,” she said.

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd says the future of dating is having your AI date other people's AI and recommend the best matches for you to meet pic.twitter.com/9GEEvpuiKZ — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) May 10, 2024

While Wolfe Herd’s prediction sparked widespread consternation, the truth is, dating apps are already rigged. Researchers have found that attractive users are recommended more frequently by the platforms’ algorithms. We also know that dating and hookup apps are rife with toxicity (no fats, no fems, etc)…

Those may be even more reasons to put down the phone and get into the bar, though that presents a separate list of complications. Before apps, bars were the physical town squares of many gay neighborhoods, offering support and community.

They also represent drinking, sometimes to excess. LGBTQ+ folx experience alcohol dependency at far higher rates than straight people. Maybe it’s not such a bad thing that bars are no longer the center of the gay hookup universe.

There are, of course, many other ways to meet guys besides creating a profile or pulling up a barstool: join a club, go to cultural events, talk to strangers. But some enjoy the ease, and accessibility, that apps offer. Finding companionship isn’t easy, and hookup apps provide a needed outlet.

Plus, you can order late-night chicken tendies and dessert with the tap of just a couple fingers. What’s the problem with that?

Besides, there are plenty of people who find their partners on the apps, believe it or not…

hooking up is a human right ♥️ https://t.co/rlYpkCNiWU — 6'1 if it comes to that (@ytudaddytambien) May 20, 2024

Then again, it’s not like hookup culture wasn’t prevalent among men of previous generations. It was just called something different: cruising! The act will always be part of gay life, just in different forms.

What do you think? Are we too dependent on hookup apps, or should we embrace them this Pride season? Let us know in the comments below!

