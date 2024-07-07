“This is actually a common psychological phenomenon,” one commenter wrote. “And it’s the same reason why studies show that people wearing face masks are often rated as more attractive than when their face is uncovered. (This is also why a lot of people tend to obscure their face with their phone or hand in pictures, too). Essentially, your mind fills in the gaps with your imagination. When a portion of the face or body is covered, we tend to project our own fantasies as to what is underneath. Almost always, what is actually under the cover does not live up to the fantasy. Hence, coverings increase perceived attractiveness.”

Other gay Reddit users gave the TL;DR version. “Anticipation,” one wrote, offering shades of Rocky Horror.

“And imagination,” another added.

“Exactly,” a third person wrote. “If you think about it, pleasure is doing what you want. And it is through desire that we get anticipation. We see someone and desire that person. So you see someone in underwear and desire him. But once the underwear is removed, that desire is sort of satisfied.”

Other users compared the experience to unwrapping presents or watching unboxing videos.

One commenter offered another take, pointing out that “many of our gay awakenings started in the underwear aisle.”

Another commenter quipped, “It wasn’t even my awakening. It was my confirmation.”

What do you think? Are guys more attractive when they are rockin’ their unmentionables? Let us know in the comments below…

