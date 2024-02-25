Are these the hottest hobbies a guy can have?

Hobbies? In this economy?
Sure enough, some guys eke out time for pastimes, and others just lust after them, as revealed in a recent r/AskGayMen thread about the hottest hobbies a guy can have.
(One Redditor, for example, wrote, “Try having hobbies while working full-time. I’m lucky if I’m calm enough to sleep a few more hours on the weekends.” But another begged to differ: “I work full-time and do my hobbies in the evenings after work because it’s how I decompress and relax before bed.”)
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Thirsty men being thirsty men, many of the hot hobbies involve big muscles and body-revealing outfits. But the gay geeks and nerds among us need not be dispirited: A lot of guys appreciate more intellectual pursuits.
Here’s a selection of those arousing amusements:
“Music or art. Genuine talent is such a turn on.”
“If I could find a violinist or cellist, I’d fall hard head over feet.”
“Plays ice hockey — sweaty, athletic, skillful, physical, and looks hot AF in gear.”
“Swimming.”
“Anything in the realm of crafts, art, playing instruments, plants, or cooking. Honestly though, being passionate/excited about stuff is just super attractive in general, especially if it’s a more niche hobby/interest. My boyfriend knows a lot of obscure stuff about wool and textiles and vintage fashion, and I love how excited he gets about it. He also collects fragrances and gets really into how they are made. It’s funny ‘cause I have sensory issues and I hate touching wool and I am really picky about scents, but I just love that he loves it, and him being passionate about it is just super attractive to me.”
“Wood working.”
“Cooking. Everyone loves a good home-cooked meal.”
“[Warhammer]40k, Yu-Gi-Oh!, or Dungeons and Dragons.”
“Writing.”
“Continuous learning. Whether it be books, articles, journals, courses, seminars, language classes online, local hobby club, or immersion abroad, be constantly learning. If you are a knowledge-seeker, you are hot. As a physician, I’m constantly learning new things all the time. I think a curious mind is super hot. Show me a world I never knew I never knew.”
“Weightlifting.”
“Magic: The Gathering.”
“Climbing! It really connects a person’s mind and body.”
“A sexy hobby is a man that can dance.”
“Video games, painting, basically anything that has to do with using your hands.”
Related:
Gay guys recount the hottest things they’ve accidentally witnessed
Anything to add?
“My last boyfriend was super huge into volunteering, and my god, it was so f*cking sexy. I loved how he genuinely enjoyed helping others.”
“Volunteer firefighting — on several levels.”
“Building scale models of medieval cathedrals from cocktail sticks always gives me a raging boner.”
“Totally dismantling classic cars and making them new again from the ground up.”
“I would love for my future boyfriend to play bass or drums; that seems very sexy to me.”
“Housework. I’d blow a guy all day long if he cleaned my house.”
“Anything he’s passionate about. Genuinely caring about something and being devoted to a craft is so attractive, not just in a sexy way. [It] speaks to being a more well rounded human in general.”
Related:
A guy bragged online about hooking up with OnlyFans star Jonah Wheeler —and then Wheeler responded
OnlyFans star Jonah Wheeler is about to get a lot more followers!