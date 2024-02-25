Are these the hottest hobbies a guy can have?

Hobbies? In this economy?

Sure enough, some guys eke out time for pastimes, and others just lust after them, as revealed in a recent r/AskGayMen thread about the hottest hobbies a guy can have.

(One Redditor, for example, wrote, “Try having hobbies while working full-time. I’m lucky if I’m calm enough to sleep a few more hours on the weekends.” But another begged to differ: “I work full-time and do my hobbies in the evenings after work because it’s how I decompress and relax before bed.”)

Thirsty men being thirsty men, many of the hot hobbies involve big muscles and body-revealing outfits. But the gay geeks and nerds among us need not be dispirited: A lot of guys appreciate more intellectual pursuits.

Here’s a selection of those arousing amusements:

“Music or art. Genuine talent is such a turn on.”

“If I could find a violinist or cellist, I’d fall hard head over feet.”

“Plays ice hockey — sweaty, athletic, skillful, physical, and looks hot AF in gear.”

“Swimming.”

“Anything in the realm of crafts, art, playing instruments, plants, or cooking. Honestly though, being passionate/excited about stuff is just super attractive in general, especially if it’s a more niche hobby/interest. My boyfriend knows a lot of obscure stuff about wool and textiles and vintage fashion, and I love how excited he gets about it. He also collects fragrances and gets really into how they are made. It’s funny ‘cause I have sensory issues and I hate touching wool and I am really picky about scents, but I just love that he loves it, and him being passionate about it is just super attractive to me.”

“Wood working.”

“Cooking. Everyone loves a good home-cooked meal.”

“[Warhammer]40k, Yu-Gi-Oh!, or Dungeons and Dragons.”

“Writing.”

“Continuous learning. Whether it be books, articles, journals, courses, seminars, language classes online, local hobby club, or immersion abroad, be constantly learning. If you are a knowledge-seeker, you are hot. As a physician, I’m constantly learning new things all the time. I think a curious mind is super hot. Show me a world I never knew I never knew.”

“Weightlifting.”

“Magic: The Gathering.”

“Climbing! It really connects a person’s mind and body.”

“A sexy hobby is a man that can dance.”

“Video games, painting, basically anything that has to do with using your hands.”

“My last boyfriend was super huge into volunteering, and my god, it was so f*cking sexy. I loved how he genuinely enjoyed helping others.”

“Volunteer firefighting — on several levels.”

“Building scale models of medieval cathedrals from cocktail sticks always gives me a raging boner.”

“Totally dismantling classic cars and making them new again from the ground up.”

“I would love for my future boyfriend to play bass or drums; that seems very sexy to me.”

“Housework. I’d blow a guy all day long if he cleaned my house.”

“Anything he’s passionate about. Genuinely caring about something and being devoted to a craft is so attractive, not just in a sexy way. [It] speaks to being a more well rounded human in general.”