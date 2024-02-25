he's got skills

Are these the hottest hobbies a guy can have?

By
Shirtless man playing violin

Hobbies? In this economy?

Sure enough, some guys eke out time for pastimes, and others just lust after them, as revealed in a recent r/AskGayMen thread about the hottest hobbies a guy can have.

(One Redditor, for example, wrote, “Try having hobbies while working full-time. I’m lucky if I’m calm enough to sleep a few more hours on the weekends.” But another begged to differ: “I work full-time and do my hobbies in the evenings after work because it’s how I decompress and relax before bed.”)

Thirsty men being thirsty men, many of the hot hobbies involve big muscles and body-revealing outfits. But the gay geeks and nerds among us need not be dispirited: A lot of guys appreciate more intellectual pursuits.

Shirtless Hugh Jackman GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Here’s a selection of those arousing amusements:

“Music or art. Genuine talent is such a turn on.”

“If I could find a violinist or cellist, I’d fall hard head over feet.”

“Plays ice hockey — sweaty, athletic, skillful, physical, and looks hot AF in gear.”

“Swimming.”

“Anything in the realm of crafts, art, playing instruments, plants, or cooking. Honestly though, being passionate/excited about stuff is just super attractive in general, especially if it’s a more niche hobby/interest. My boyfriend knows a lot of obscure stuff about wool and textiles and vintage fashion, and I love how excited he gets about it. He also collects fragrances and gets really into how they are made. It’s funny ‘cause I have sensory issues and I hate touching wool and I am really picky about scents, but I just love that he loves it, and him being passionate about it is just super attractive to me.”

Wood working.”

“Cooking. Everyone loves a good home-cooked meal.”

Black Men Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“[Warhammer]40kYu-Gi-Oh!, or Dungeons and Dragons.”

“Writing.”

“Continuous learning. Whether it be books, articles, journals, courses, seminars, language classes online, local hobby club, or immersion abroad, be constantly learning. If you are a knowledge-seeker, you are hot. As a physician, I’m constantly learning new things all the time. I think a curious mind is super hot. Show me a world I never knew I never knew.”

“Weightlifting.”

Magic: The Gathering.”

“Climbing! It really connects a person’s mind and body.”

“A sexy hobby is a man that can dance.”

“Video games, painting, basically anything that has to do with using your hands.”

Related:

Gay guys recount the hottest things they’ve accidentally witnessed

Anything to add?

“My last boyfriend was super huge into volunteering, and my god, it was so f*cking sexy. I loved how he genuinely enjoyed helping others.”

“Volunteer firefighting — on several levels.”

“Building scale models of medieval cathedrals from cocktail sticks always gives me a raging boner.”

“Totally dismantling classic cars and making them new again from the ground up.”

“I would love for my future boyfriend to play bass or drums; that seems very sexy to me.”

“Housework. I’d blow a guy all day long if he cleaned my house.”

“Anything he’s passionate about. Genuinely caring about something and being devoted to a craft is so attractive, not just in a sexy way. [It] speaks to being a more well rounded human in general.”

Related:

A guy bragged online about hooking up with OnlyFans star Jonah Wheeler —and then Wheeler responded

OnlyFans star Jonah Wheeler is about to get a lot more followers!

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated