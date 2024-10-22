Ariana Grande and Elvira (Photos: Shutterstock)

Singer Ariana Grande has posted an apology to the legendary and iconic Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Elvira is a character played by Cassandra Peterson, 73. Peterson still makes numerous live appearances in the run-up to Halloween each year. One recently was at Knott’s Scary Farm at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

During a Q&A portion of her appearance, Peterson was asked about her rudest celebrity encounter.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Peterson joked the star’s name rhymed with “Pariana Mande” and it happened several years ago.

She said the singing star, now 31, requested multiple tickets to an Elvira show.

“She came [to my show] and she brought 20 guests. So she wanted 20 or 21 tickets and we were like, ‘Okay!’ and we gave her the tickets,” explained Peterson.

Peterson said she invited Grande and her large entourage backstage. She recalled Grande asked her if she’d pose for photos with her friends and relatives.

“So I take a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them,” said Peterson.

“And then I say to her, ‘Could we take a photo together?’ and she goes, ‘No, I don’t really do that.”‘

“And then she left before my show started but all her relatives stayed.”

Grande responds

Peterson’s tour director, Tom Vanucci, backed up her version of events, saying: “It’s all true!”

Someone in the audience posted a video of Peterson’s comments to TikTok. It’s received over 1.7million views.

It prompted a swathe of comments criticizing Grande.

“I don’t think Ariana understands that when her and Elvira are in a room, Elvira is the celebrity, not her,” was a response with 44k likes.

Peterson, who came out as queer in her 2021 memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, posted a news story about her Grande comments on Instagram.

Yesterday evening, Grande posted a response beneath Peterson’s Instagram slideshow.

“I’m so disheartened to see this,” said Grande. “i actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)… but if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so.

“thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!),” added Grande.

“sending love always. ♡ you’ll always be our queen of halloween!”

(Screenshot)

Grande’s response has had over 23k likes. Elvira/Peterson was among those to ‘like’ it. Many of Grande’s fans praised her for her reply, while others blasted Peterson for posting about the encounter on Instagram. The comments section then dissolved into Grande and Elvira fans squabbling amongst themselves and has now been limited.

The moral of the story? Don’t mess with the Mistress of the Dark as she never forgets!

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.