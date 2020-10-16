Armie Hammer addresses his uber-thirsty Timothée Chalamet comment

We get it. Love in the time of COVID has more than a few folks feeling a little stir-crazy. We are humans, after all.
Fellow human Armie Hammer got especially thirsty on a recent selfie posted by none other than his Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothée Chalamet.
Modeling a black cap, chin diaper, and Apple Airpod Pros, Chalamet looks pensively off into the distance:
Hammer wrote: “”OoOOOoOoooo KING SHIT!!!”, followed by eggplants, squirts, hearts and flames. You know, the modern-day language of romance.
Fans were certainly pleased, as the comment has received over 230k likes at the time of this post.
Here’s how it looked:
But Hammer threw some cold water on all that steam when Variety asked him about the comment.
“People got so excited,” he said. “I don’t think they realized I was actually making fun of how ridiculous people sound on the internet now.”
A quick scan of the un-ironic comments on Chalamet’s post confirms Hammer’s assessment. The word “king” appears an incredible amount considering all he did was point his phone at his face.
Hammer also touched on the much-discussed possibility of teaming up with Chalamet again for a CMBYN sequel.
“I still haven’t seen a script. I don’t know if there is a script and they’re just not giving it to me or if there isn’t a script,” he said.
2 Comments
WashDrySpin
Armie Hammer is the epitome of sexy but check out Oliver Jackson-Cohen SCORCHING HOT
Donston
That’s the funny thing. The majority of Call Me By Your Name fanatics are girls in their teens and twenties who view the film and the actors pretty much like the erotic fanfic. The majority of these actors placate them but also see them as a joke.
Honestly, I see all of this as ruining the potential of “queer cinema”. Now, most high-profile “gay movies” are going to continue to be centered on “straight passing” white actors in their 20s, going to continue to be caught up in hetero dynamics, gonna continue to present homo dynamics as “forbidden” and going to mostly continue to be set at least thirty years in past. These movies are not being made for anything other than romanticizing “gay tragedy” and “forbidden love” and appealing to young women. Even within “gay movies” it seems like making sure women will embrace it and not feel uncomfortable or sussed out is of utmost importance. Harry Styles’ upcoming movie seems to just follow those same tropes. Decent production quality and enough talent involved but still Twilight-ish and old-fashion when it comes to honesty, nuance, originality, risk-taking, presentation and demo appeal.
I sorta resent the success of and fandom around CMBYN for continuing these same tropes and patterns.