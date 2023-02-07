Armie Hammer comes clean about selling timeshares in the Caymans, says he was abused by his pastor

Armie Hammer is finally breaking his silence following allegations of sexual misconduct in 2021 and then watching his Hollywood career implode in the aftermath of the bombshell accusations.

The Call Me By Your Name star’s fall from grace first began after an Instagram account leaked messages allegedly sent by Hammer detailing rough sexual practices and cannibalistic tendencies.

Once the messages went viral, several of Hammer’s former romantic partners accused him of non-consensual behavior, with one woman accusing him of mental and physical abuse and rape. That case was looked into by the Los Angeles Police Department but Hammer has not been charged with any crimes.

Subsequently, the actor lost high-profile jobs in films like Shotgun Wedding and the TV series The Offer and checked into a treatment facility. Upon his release, it was reported that Hammer – who is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer – had obtained gainful employment by selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands.

Now, after nearly two years since the accusations first surfaced, Hammer is speaking out in a new interview with Airmail in which he denies ever having non-consensual sex with any of his former partners.

The 36-year-old also revealed he was sexually abused at the age of 13 for over a year by a youth pastor and believes the childhood trauma is what stoked his interest in BDSM and aggressive sex.

“What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control,” he told the outlet. “I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually.”

He made the correlation after years of therapy and said that due to his abuse his “sexual interests became about being in control, because being out of control was very dangerous for me and very uncomfortable.”

Despite his experience, Hammer maintains he never had any compulsion to become violent with women and always had their consent. But he did own up to enjoying having an imbalance of power in his relationships and being emotionally abusive to these younger women.

“I had a very intense and extreme lifestyle and I would scoop up these women, bring them into it—into this whirlwind of travel and sex and drugs and big emotions flying around,” he said, “and then as soon as I was done, I’d just drop them off and move on to the next woman, leaving that woman feeling abandoned or used.”

As far as his financial hardships, The Lone Ranger star confessed to being “broke” and acknowledged the reports of being a timeshare salesman. Hammer said he contemplated taking on the job but his prospects were dashed after video was leaked of him shadowing his friend at a resort and it sparked an investigation by immigration officials.

“I didn’t have a work permit, even though I wasn’t on salary, I wasn’t making money, I wasn’t on payroll,” he added. “What can I do?”

As far as his acting career, Hammer knows his prospects are grim. “No one will hire me. No one will insure me. And no one will touch me because if they hire me, then they are the people who support abusers.”

While he may not have any projects in the works, Hollywood has already seized on the salacious and problematic drama with the docuseries House of Hammer.

The project features voice memos and testimonials from people close to Hammer, but at least one piece of evidence brought forward had to be removed from the series after it was found to have been taken from Pinterest.

If you are so inclined, check out the House of Hammer trailer below and then stream it on Discovery+.