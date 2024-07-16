I cheated on my wife. I used people to make me feel better. I was callous and inconsiderate with people and their emotions and their well-being. I wanted what I wanted and I was going to take it at any cost, even if it was at an emotional cost of someone else. And that is shitty behavior. There are things in my behavior that I have to take accountability for, because that is pivotal for me learning and growing from it.



…If somebody looks at any behavior and goes ‘I don’t like that,’ that’s OK. By the way, all of my gay friends were like, ‘Honey, I saw your text messages. That’s it?!’ They go, ‘Oh my god, if people hacked into Grindr and put Grindr chats public, none of us would have jobs anymore.’



Former actor Armie Hammer speaking to Bill Maher about being canceled in 2021 amid allegations of sexual abuse and cannibalism.