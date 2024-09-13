It’s hard to tell whether Ivanka Trump is trolling, or really, really out of touch… Based on her surfer girl and rocker chick fantasies, we’ll go with the latter!

The former First Daughter was silent Tuesday night as her 78-year-old father imploded on the debate stage in from of 67 million viewers, ranting and raving about his rally sizes and immigrants eating pets. And now we know the reason why.

Daddy’s favorite girl had a big gym sesh the next day!

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

On Wednesday, Ivanka shared a video of herself working out with trainer Sandy Brockton. She was squatting with a barbell, carrying 10-pound weights on each side.

“Beautiful Back Squats today,” Brockman wrote on his IG story.

“Heck yes! Let’s go @sandybrockmanfitness!” Ivanka added, as if, hours earlier, her father hadn’t just suffered a very public meltdown in front of the almost 70 million people.

Dressed in an all-gray workout suit with white tennis sneakers, Ivanka seems ready to embark on her gym rat era! And it’s coming at the perfect time…

The election is only 52 days away!

With the campaign now in its stretch run, Trump is only becoming more vile. In addition to spewing lies about Haitian immigrants, he’s now spending a lot of time with Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist who’s even too racist for Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Loomer accompanied Trump this week to multiple events commemorating 9/11, despite sharing social media posts that claim the attacks were an inside job.

Once considered a moderating influence on her father (hah!), Ivanka is now staying far away from his campaign. She hasn’t showed up to any of his many legal proceedings, including his hush money trial in Manhattan.

Though she has tried very hard to create distance between herself and her father–in addition to staging multiple apparent rebrands–Ivanka can’t escape her surname. Her grifting past keeps getting exposed.

Most recently, she finds herself knee-deep in a $1 billion grift with her husband Jared Kushner… in Albania of all places. The nepo babies have secured prime real estate to build luxurious hotels and resorts, through obscure and shady measures. The deals are so opaque, in fact, that even a former Trump donor is calling foul.

In the face of damning reports about her shady business dealings, Ivanka is riding the waves… literally. She recently shared video from a surfing trip she took off the coast of California!

Cowabunga! Grifts up!

In a podcast interview with tech bro favorite Lex Fridman (who’s also interviewed Trump), Ivanka blathered on about how she surrenders herself to the ocean.

🤮🤮🤮

“I feel like when we get busy and when we’re running around, it’s easy to feel we’re so in our head and we feel sort of so consequential like in the context of even our own lives. And then you find yourself in a situation like that, and I think you feel so much more connected knowing how minuscule you are in the broader sense,” she rambled, as transcribed by Hola!

“And I feel that way when I’m on the ocean on a surfboard. It’s really humbling to be so small amidst that vast sea.”

Despite undergoing an apparent soulful rejuvenation, it’s comforting to know that Ivanka still finds the time for her all-time favorite ritual: posting pics of herself.

Sharing autumn lewks while your dad implodes? Not very demure!

But it is very Ivanka…