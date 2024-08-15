We certainly didn’t have “Evangelicals for Harris” on our 2024 bingo card, but apparently it’s a real thing. The group hosted a Zoom call yesterday evening with… 40,000 people. Not only that, but it’s also started rolling out an attack ad against Donald Trump targeting Christian voters in swing states, urging them to read their Bibles before casting their ballots for the thrice-married, 34-time convicted felon/fraudster/sexual abuser who doesn’t go to church.

The ad dropped yesterday and features a clip of Trump speaking to GOP pollster Frank Luntz at the Family Leadership Summit in 2015. When Luntz asks him whether he’s ever sought God’s forgiveness, Trump replies by calling it a “tough question” then smirks and says, “I’m not sure I have.”

The ad then cuts to a screen of text that reads: “Is there any greater denial of Christ than to say, ‘I do not need his forgiveness?’”

New Evangelicals for Harris ad hits Trump. MAGA evangelicals may want to consider how an unrepentant, adulterous, convicted felon, and adjudicated rapist in a gold-plated penthouse reflects the values of a Jesus who told us to help the poor and the needy.pic.twitter.com/XFGKKksAPe — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 14, 2024

According to its social media page, Evangelicals for Harris is a coalition of “faithful, compassionate evangelicals exercising our God-given citizenship by voting for someone who better reflects Christian values.”

On its official website, the group highlights Harris’ background as a Baptist, which began when she first joined the children’s choir at the 23rd Avenue Church of God in Oakland, California way back in the day, and applauds her “great respect for other faith traditions,” calling her a “deeply committed and faithful Christian.”

“Especially now that she is at the pinnacle of power, Vice President Harris keeps her trusting relationship with God at the center.”

It also lists all the faith-based reasons why she’s a better candidate than Trump, and even has a page for people who want to join the coalition.

Of course, MAGA is absolutely losing it over the whole thing. Evangelicals, particularly of the white variety, have been a large part of Trump’s base the past two presidential elections. And with his poll numbers worsening by the day (more on that in a sec), he can’t afford to lose the God-fearing crowd now.

(Not to mention, they’ve also been helping him out in court. Earlier this year, Trump started hawking $60 “God Bless the USA” Bibles on his website to cover the cost of his mounting legal bills, which are said to be in the $500-$600 million range.)

Alleged Christian and televanglist Franklin Graham took to Twitter X yesterday to blast Evangelicals for Harris, who he calls “liberals,” for using his father Billy Graham’s image to “mislead” people.

“The liberals are using anything and everything they can to promote candidate Harris. They even developed a political ad trying to use my father @BillyGraham’s image,” he said. “They are trying to mislead people. Maybe they don’t know that my father appreciated the conservative values and policies of President @realDonaldTrump in 2016, and if he were alive today, my father’s views and opinions would not have changed.”

The liberals are using anything and everything they can to promote candidate Harris. They even developed a political ad trying to use my father @BillyGraham’s image. They are trying to mislead people. Maybe they don’t know that my father appreciated the conservative values and… pic.twitter.com/LZe3SEm9Al — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 14, 2024

Now, about those polls we mentioned earlier…

A batch of new surveys from the Cook Political Report show Harris now leads Trump in six out of seven battleground states–Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. (He’s holding onto Nevada, but only by a thread.)

That’s a sizeable shift from the same batch of surveys released in May, with a Trump-Biden matchup, that found the ex-president leading in six states and tied in Wisconsin.

With the election still 81 days away, we don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves. But it’s looking more and more like Kamala Harris is a true unifier and Donald Trump hasn’t got a prayer. 🙏 🤞

Morning friends! The Psalmist says joy comes with the morning. Have a blessed day! pic.twitter.com/hW7T9mFQ1r — Evangelicals For Harris (@Evangels4Harris) August 15, 2024