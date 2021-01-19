Ashley Biden gave a master class in throwing shade when asked about Melania Trump snubbing her mom

Incoming first daughter, Ashley Biden, gave her first-ever TV interview ahead of her dad’s inauguration tomorrow and we already like her 100,000,000 times better than her predecessor.

Biden sat down with Jenna Bush Hager on the TODAY show this morning where she was asked point blank about Melania Trump allegedly snubbing her mother, Jill.

According to multiple sources, Mrs. Trump has broken a 100-year-old tradition by not inviting Dr. Biden to the White House for tea and a tour of the family living quarters.

Asked whether these reporters were true, Ashley confirmed that, yes, they were. But also, just so everyone’s clear, her mom doesn’t give AF.