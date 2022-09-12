Ask and you shall receive: Lil Nas X invites fans to “a big orgy” at his concert

Lil Nas X is touring the US for the first time. The Long Live Montero Tour kicked off last week in Detroit and will call in at over a dozen North American venues before moving on to Europe.

A lighthearted tweet from the chart-topping, rapper has gone viral. It appears to be encouraging his audience to have sex.

It comes off the back of an earlier tweet in which the gay performer said, “not going to be proud of myself until furries show up at my concert.”

A couple of furries (people who cosplay in furry animal costumes) duly turned up at one of his shows.

This prompted a second tweet in which Lil Nas X, having achieved his furries goal, set the bar a little higher.

“Not gonna be proud of myself until there is a big orgy in the audience at one of my concerts.”

He retweeted screenshots of both tweets, along with the caption, “Now we wait.”

OK then!

That tweet has received over 190k likes at the time of writing.

Knowing Lil Nas X’s loyal fans, we would not put it past some of them to rise to this challenge.

Critics praise the first tour from Lil Nas X

Reviews of the tour have been favorable, even if Lil Nas X’s back catalog means it’s a tight, 65-minute show. Billboard reviewed the Detroit opener, saying it was “designed to dazzle.”

PrideSource reviewed the same show, saying it “started gay and ended gayer; it was a flashy, all-frills act of queer defiance and self-love, where fantasy and reality collided.”

The tour will next visit RBC Echo Beach in Toronto (9/16). He then drops in on MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston (9/18), followed by two nights at Radio City Music Hall in NYC (9/20-21).