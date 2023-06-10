pick of the twitter

This aspect of Pride Month looks different this year, and Twitter is noticing

Where are the Pride logos? What happened to rainbow capitalism? Don’t companies want our gay money anymore?

As anti-LGBTQ bills and laws endanger queer and trans Americans across the country—and after Bud Light and Target’s LGBTQ initiatives sparked conservative backlash and boycotts—it appears some corporations aren’t adding rainbows to their logos anymore.

As AdWeek notes, the “culture war has come for even performative marketing.”

Daniel Korschun, associate professor of marketing at Drexel University, tells CNN Business that corporate executives “are becoming much more skittish about taking these stands and making strong statements” and that “the pendulum is swinging a bit back … toward a more conservative approach, where they’ll be less vocal.”

Normally, we complain about companies that change their logo for the month of June but don’t do much else to support LGBTQ+ equality.

But as Twitter users point out, it’s even more concerning when companies don’t even add rainbows to their profile pics during a year when 520 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in U.S. state legislatures, with more than 220 of those bills targeting trans and nonbinary individuals.

With research showing trans people are over four times more likely than cis people to be the victims of violent crime, you’d think more companies would throw a rainbow or two up on social media. Alas, corporate Pride hits different this year, and these Twitter users have noticed.