Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has posted a thirsty selfie to his social media. Shot against a mirror, it shows the 55-year-old Australian in peak physical condition. We’re guessing he took it while filming Deadpool & Wolverine.

Getting ripped at any age takes a huge amount of effort. However, building muscle is harder as one gets older.

Alongside the image, Jackman also posted audio. He reveals that he had a whole team of around eight people to help him get in shape, over more than a year. It means he never had to think about the protein and calorie content of what he was eating as it was always prepared for him by an expert.

Jackman says people constantly asked him how he got into such great condition.

“Honestly, I just wanted to take a second to say yeah, I had to turn up and do those deadlifts and had to eat those meals, but I had an incredible team who helped me.”

Jackman goes on to namecheck eight people, starting with trainer Beth Lewis. She’s worked with him for five years.

Thanks to her, “I am in better shape, and when I say shape what I mean is physical health: My knees, my shoulders that have bothered me for years, gone. She’s helped me get through this, get the results I need, but feeling fantastic. She never made me overwork. She made me realize that I’ve been overworking in the past.”

“Fresh lube on Hugh!”

He goes on to thank “the people who helped me eat right because, for a year, I didn’t have to think about what I was shopping for, cooking for. I just had someone counting up my macros.

“Mario was the main one here in America who would deliver food for me that was delicious and fresh. And sometimes bland because it had to be but always healthy and sourced beautifully.”

He gives a shout-out to his makeup artist, Whitney. She who would apply a substance to his skin to make it shine.

“[It was] some kind of oil to make my skin glisten. You would hear [Deadpool director] Sean Levy yell out ‘Fresh lube on Hugh!’ and everyone would sort of cringe a little bit. Not cringe, laugh.”

Jackman also says he had to timetable his workouts for specific filming days when he knew he’d be shirtless. For this, he credits help from producers and other crew members to ensure shooting days were not moved around. In the run-up to those shoots, he says he often went without drinking water for hours to ensure he looked shredded. He was also eating “tilapia and beans” for days.

He ends by saying, “It’s really important to me that I acknowledge those people who have spent a lot of time doing what they do.

“I feel so privileged to have them in my corner.”

The photo has been liked over 100k times on Facebook and prompted thousands of appreciative comments.

Deadpool & Wolverine opened at the end of July. It has now grossed over $600million at the US box office, and $1.2billion worldwide. The second sequel in the Deadpool franchise, it is the second highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far, behind Inside Out 2 ($1.7billion).

Split from wife

Jackman is believed to have been single since he announced he and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 68, were going their separate ways. The couple married in 1996 after a year of dating. In September 2023, they issued a joint statement saying, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”