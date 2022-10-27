Pro bobsledder Simon Dunn splits with boyfriend of five years “after a rough year of personal loss”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Dunn (@bysimondunn)



Australian, former bobsledder Simon Dunn has announced that he and his partner, Felix Maisey-Curtis, have split after five years together.

On Instagram, 35-year-old Dunn posted a photo of him and Felix in happier times, but the caption revealed the split.

“As we just celebrated our 5-year anniversary, it become apparent our goals and journeys had changed. For me, my passion will always be working for my community and advocacy organisations plus exploring further ways I can contribute.”

“After a rough year of personal loss It became clear our time together was at a close and what we were looking for in life and partners had evolved. I give him credit as It takes true love to know when to let someone go live their best lives which we have decided to do. Onwards x”

Dunn has frequently posted photos of himself and Felix. However, it appears the men have also unfollowed each other on the platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Dunn (@bysimondunn)



Dunn represented his country in bobsleigh before retiring from the sport in 2016. He was the elite bobsledder to come out as gay. He lived in London for a handful of years, where he is believed to have met Felix. The two men later relocated to Australia. Both are keen rugby players and have played with gay teams in the UK and Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Dunn (@bysimondunn)



Dunn has worked with the Austalia-based LGBTQ nonprofits Give Out and the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation. Since coming out, he has released an annual calendar; however, he has previously said that his upcoming 2023 calendar will be his last.

Followers were quick to console him over the end of his relationship. Actor Hugh Sheridan posted a string of blue and black heart emojis. Another person said, “Knowing how to recognize that the best decision is to finish, is to have grown and matured as people!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Dunn (@bysimondunn)

