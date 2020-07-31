Atlanta’s first openly bisexual council member charged with fraud then has his steamy photos leak

Antonio Brown made history when he was elected to be Atlanta’s first openly bisexual city council member last year. Not only that, he is also the youngest member on the current council, and the first Black LGBTQ person ever elected to the position.

This week, the 35-year-old made history again by becoming the first sitting council member to be indicted in almost 30 years. And, because when it rains it pours, he also had some steamy photos of himself leak online.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a federal grand jury voted to indict Brown on multiple counts of fraud, including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and making false statements on a bank loan application.

The alleged crimes began back in 2012, long before Brown ever took office. He purportedly opened several credit cards and made thousands of dollars in purchases, including $60,000 on a car.

In a 2017 credit card application, Brown allegedly gave the bank false information when applying for a $75,000, claiming he made $325,000 a year when, in truth, he only made $125,000.

“For years, Antonio Brown allegedly sought to defraud a number of banks and credit card companies by falsely claiming that he was the victim of identity theft,” says U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.

Speaking to reporters, Brown insisted he is innocent and said that he plans to fight the charges. He also announced he has no intention of resigning his council seat.

In a statement, Brown’s colleague City Council President Felicia Moore reminded people that “the indictment only contains charges and the defendant is presumed innocent until otherwise proven at trial. This is a personal matter to be addressed by Mr. Brown as he undergoes due process of the law.”

Then, as if Brown didn’t have enough to worry about right now, yesterday a queer gossip site called Aazios shared steamy photos of him.

It’s unclear how the site obtained the photos, though it seems highly doubtful it had permission to publish them.

The images are mostly half-naked mirror selfies and PG-13 bedroom pics that one might find in someone’s private album on Scruff, though it’s by no means certain where they actually came from. They could just as easily be old Instagram photos that have since been deleted.

Brown has not commented on the photo leak, though he did take to Instagram yesterday to post a generic message about overcoming adversity.

“The people that have walked alongside me know my heart, sense of integrity & relentless passion to fight for the least of these,” he wrote. “God has been preparing me for such a time as this, I’ve overcome greater, my spirit is strong & I place my faith in God’s Plan. Now watch God work.”

Queerty has reached out to Brown for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.