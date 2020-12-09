After attending White House Christmas party, Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis winds up with coronavirus

Hey, remember how the White House said it was going forward with its end of year holiday parties but that it would be taking extra precautions to make sure nobody got sick? Well, at least one party attendee has now tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Axios, Trump’s lawyer, Jenna Ellis, tested positive shortly after attending a Christmas party for senior staff in the West Wing last Friday.

Now, all the other partygoers are in an absolute panic since, of course, hardly anybody was wearing masks or social distancing at the yuletide gathering.

“People brought their families,” one senior White House official who was there says. “She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense.”

It’s not known whether Ellis had the virus when she attended the party or if she contracted it sometime after, but the diagnosis comes mere days after her legal sidekick, Rudy Giuliani, checked into a Washington, DC hospital for COVID-19.

When a reporter at Axios contacted Ellis to confirm whether the reports were true, she called the person “rude” and said, “You must be more informed than me because I haven’t heard that.”

But at least three senior White House officials confirmed to Axios that they’ve been informed of Ellis’ diagnosis.

“This is bound to become a super spreader,” another attendee tells Politico. “She was mingling with everyone and no one was wearing a mask.”

Here’s how Twitter has been responding to the whole thing…

Jenna Ellis has the Trump Virus. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 8, 2020

No way. Jenna Ellis got COVID. I wonder how and when…pic.twitter.com/FDrO629SO9 — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) December 8, 2020

Has Jenna Ellis tried rejecting her test results and litigating them in the courts? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 8, 2020

So Ivanka and Jared were also at the same party as Jenna Ellis on Friday. — Mia Michaels (@dona17_mc) December 8, 2020

Jenna Ellis’s google search after finding out she has COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/gmflD7hGzd — Siddalee ?? (@siddalee_walker) December 8, 2020

With both Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis sidelined with COVID-19, who will spread the Gospel of Kraken? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 8, 2020

Jenna Ellis said Jesus wants her to overturn the election: "I’m doing the right thing for God." God: Gives her COVID. — St. Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 8, 2020

Is Jenna Ellis the first person to contract covid via fart — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) December 8, 2020

Jenna Ellis has tested positive for Coronavirus. I'm not sure why Coronavirus hasn't swept through the majority of prominent members of the Democratic Party, but it might possibly be because they believe in science. — JRehling (@JRehling) December 8, 2020

Jenna Ellis has Covid-19.

Man, do I feel sorry for that virus. — Amy (@Ordinary1World) December 8, 2020

We can’t rule out that Rudy’s fart gave Jenna Ellis Covid — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2020

Be best, Jenna.

