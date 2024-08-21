August Alsina opens up about his sexuality, the daddy comedy you might’ve missed & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Culture Catch-Up

GOOD LUCK BABE: As “midwest princess” Chappell Roan‘s career continues to skyrocket, some of the fandom is getting out of hand, so the “Pink Pony Club” singer took to TikTok to speak her piece, setting some (if you ask us) very fair boundaries with people who think she owes them anything. [INTO]

UNTANGLED: Singer August Alsina‘s love life has been tabloid fodder ever since his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, and now he’s opening up about his sexuality, pushing back against labels, and saying, “I’m fluent in love when it speaks to me.” [BET]

AWARD-WORTHY: This Jonathan Bailey press tour just might be the end of us. First there were those short-short pics from his Fellow Travelers costume fittings—in support of his Emmy-nominated work on the series—and now he’s a V Magazine cover star, swinging from rings in a sheer top. Please, sir, let us breathe! [Queerty]

JONATHAN BAILEY ARE YOU JOKING pic.twitter.com/ist7N1vLJW — miah (@cupidhawk) August 21, 2024

AND SCENE: Recently, Saturday Night Live announced that queer cast member Punkie Johnson was one of the names who would not be returning for the upcoming 50th season, and now the comic is sharing why the departure was “mutual,” citing she never felt like she “fit” in on the sketch series. [The Daily Beast]

TV TRAILBLAZER: After the passing of influential news broadcaster and talk show host Phil Donahue, the gays are reflecting on his steadfast allyship and his pioneering, humanist coverage of the gay rights movement, the AIDS epidemic, and beyond. [LGBTQNation]

EXCUSE US?: Queerty fave Tommy DiDario sat down with the stars of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and things got X-rated fast when he asked Catherine O’Hara about her mysterious new role in The Last Of Us, but she heard… something else entirely!

Wait for it…? Somehow this update on Season 2 of The Last of Us turned X-Rated pretty fast. Throw in a little #SchittsCreek confusion, a #StrangerThings update + me turning beet red…and I’de say this makes for a forever memorable inteview moment. @extratv pic.twitter.com/Z93DMYWVby — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) August 20, 2024

DENIAL WITH A CAPITAL D: Reality superfan Julian Hagins has reminded us that, almost 10 years ago, TLC had a wild TV special about Mormon men who experience “sam-sex attraction” called My Husband’s Not Gay, and this show has to be seen to be believed! [Queerty]

CUTESY NEWS: In a matter of days, TikToker Jools Lebron has changed the way the world speaks with her viral “very demure, very mindful” trend. But, more than just 15 minutes of fame, the success of the moment has enabled her to finance the rest of her transition, too. [AP News]

EAR CANDY: Gays? Hosting a pop culture podcast? Groundbreaking. In the cheeky new pod Miss Thing, hosts Greg Trimmer & Tim Zientek combine their gift for gab and their tendency to make everything about themselves to hilariously sing the praises of a different iconic woman each week, from Tina Fey to Charli XCX.

SCREAM TEAM: Dragula‘s demonic divas supreme The Boulet Brothers are in their gaymer era, teaming up with popular multiplayer horror game Dead By Daylight for some themed, in-game charms & costumes and a special tie-in episode of the upcoming season of their drag competition series. [INTO]

GOING FOR GOLD: Team LGBTQ will still be going strong at this summer’s Paralympics, including out Icelandic swimmer Mar Gunnarsson—who also happens to be an acclaimed singer-songwriter!—and the multi-hyphenate could not be more optimistic about the games, which start next week. [Outsports]

FLYING THE COOP: The upcoming indie Chuck Chuck Baby is a queer musical drama set in the unlikeliest of places: a chicken factory in North Wales! But filmmaker Janis Pugh’s winning feature (coming to VOD on Aug. 27) has a big beating heart, especially in the slow-burn romance between Helen (Louise Brealey) and her coworker Joanne (Annabel Scholey), which is on full display in this Queerty exclusive clip: