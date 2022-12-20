Aura Mayari says she’s ‘Drag Race’ season 15’s “horniest” queen and the feeling is mutual

Rupaul’s Drag Race season 15 has entered its promo phase, introducing the world to its super-packed cast of talents. Among them is the world’s premier Filipino-American frat bro turned drag sorority sis, Aura Mayari.

Aura’s propensity for confident boasts, Beyoncé medleys, and the more-than-occasional thirst trap have made fans take special notice of this queen, even among the largest cast in the show’s history.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the queen proclaimed herself to be the “horniest queen of the season” to absolutely no one’s disappointment. She also called herself the “trade of the season”, “face of the season”, and “most talented queen of the season”, and we have to respect the humility.

In order to get to know this queen a little better, let’s take a quick dive into the king behind the queen.

She turned 30, flirty, and thriving.

She entered her blond era.

She prepped her new merch.

She connected with her season 15 sisters.

She served dog dad.

She showed off her share of workout content.

She kept fans updated with plenty of progress pics.

Did someone say back day? pic.twitter.com/jSfJq9Bb57 — Moon Me 🌙 (@AuraMayari) April 15, 2022

She’s also posted a few cheekier pics in-keeping with her Moon Queen™ aesthetic, but those are Twitter exclusives.

For an ever better look at this queen, check out her full EW interview: