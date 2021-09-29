Aussie actor Hugh Sheridan wants to add a letter to LGBTQIA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Sheridan (@hugh_sheridan)

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Hugh Sheridan, 36

Bio: An Australian actor, Sheridan is best known for playing Ben Rafter on the Aussie comedy-drama series Packed to the Rafters, which aired on Seven Network between 2008 and 2013, and the sequel series Back to the Rafters, which just debuted on Amazon Prime Video. Sheridan is also a musician and deejayed the HUGHMAN dance party at the 2021 Brisbane Festival in mid-September.

Coming out: A year ago, Sheridan revealed they’d had relationships with men and women, adding that “everyone is on the smorgasbord” with their sexuality. And this June, Sheridan told Instagram followers that they are nonbinary but otherwise reject labels. (Sheridan didn’t specify pronouns in that post, but The Daily Mail reports the actor uses “they/them.”)

“I don’t accept a label cause it limits me,” they wrote in an Instagram post. “If you want it; take it. I chose zero labels for no other reason except the exclusion, limitations, separation, I believe are all one, deep down. And who knows? Why chose?! Be you. Be true. Be free: to be, to just be… you, a human, same as me.”

Chosen family: In their October 2020 essay for the magazine Stellar, Sheridan said that “no one ever sticks up for people who don’t pick a label.”

That’s changing now, though, thanks to Hugh’s outspokenness. “I just want to be human,” they said in a recent DNA Magazine cover story. “I understand labels are important for so many people. I’m just saying for me, I wanted my label to be ‘human.’”

In that cover story, which featured steamy photos of them with fiancé Kurt Roberts, Hugh observed that a certain acronym is due for an upgrade: “I’m always going to be part of the gay community, but at the same time I just wish they’d add an ‘H’ onto the end of the LGBTQIA+. … The point is, we’re all human and, in my case, labelling put me into a box that felt like a cell.”