A man born with a rare neurological condition is making waves on social media with his advocacy for living life to the fullest, whether others see you as different or not.

Austin Halls was born with Moebius syndrome. The neurological disorder is the result of someone’s cranial nerves being undeveloped. His main symptom is his facial paralysis. He also can’t move his eyes from left to right.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Halls’ condition has not stopped him from attending university, where he gained a psychology degree, or pursuing his dreams of trying to become a pop star. He’s also done modeling and catwalk shows. And we have a feeling he’s just getting started!

He’s also now using his experiences to challenge perceptions about people living with disabilities or specific physical challenges.

Most of us take our ability to communicate via facial expression for granted. Halls says that lacking this ability drew him to other forms of expression, including music. He also says he’s long had to confront people’s assumptions that he lacks intelligence or should be talked to “like a baby”.

Through his social media, he educates people about their prejudices and biases.

For example, in this video, he talks about how he used to hate his condition. Then, as a teenager, he realized he could never change it and he might as well embrace it. Rather than try to change his body, he had to change his mindset.

“What’s wrong with you?”

In this recent video, he asks people to think twice before they say to others, “What’s wrong with you?”

He points out that “wrong” is a loaded word that carries a lot of stigma. People who are different do not necessarily have anything “wrong” with them. That’s something anyone in the LGBTQ+ community should understand.

Talking of which, Halls is proud to embrace his sexuality, tagging this recent video #gay for Pride Month.

Halls’ passion lies in his music and challenging perceptions.

He previously told the Montclair State University (NJ) newspaper, The Montclarion, “I definitely want people to take my story and motivate them to do what they’re passionate about and what they dream about. You can do whatever you want to do. Don’t let anyone stop you from following your passion and your dreams.”

“I do my social advocacy because I want to inspire people to love themselves and to feel like every part of them is uniquely themselves and that everything that they own is unique to them.”

“My syndrome is actually really, really rare, it’s two people out of a million. I do advocacy in social media by presenting myself, my image and my music. And by also raising awareness for my individual story, and self-love and self-positivity in my music. Just thrive off of that and do what you’re passionate about.”

Don't forget to share: