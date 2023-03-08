Austin Wolf reveals how many men he’s slept with and now we’re exhausted and cramping up

Austin Wolf is booked and busy and he’s got the body count to show for it.
The extremely popular adult film star began his career working for professional gay porn studios such as Randy Blue, Falcon and Cocky Boys before moving on to amateur adult content platforms like OnlyFans.
Wolf’s reign as a dom top muscle daddy king has also enamored him to those adverse to spending cash to view his ridiculously buff body as he’s garnered more than 680K followers on Instagram and more than 154K followers on Twitter, where Elon Musk allows fans to view glimpses of him in XXX action for free.
At some point, Wolf’s career became so successful that he launched his own platform, 4My.Fans, to have even more control over the sexual content he creates.
With such a prolific filmography, it’s hard (no pun intended) to imagine exactly how many guys the 41-year-old has gotten busy with through the years. We’re exhausted, dehydrated, and cramping up just thinking of that number!
Well, guess no more! In a new interview with social media personality Art Bezrukavenko, Wolf put to bed everyone’s assumptions and revealed the mind-boggling amount of men he’s plowed out through the years.
“What’s your body count?” Art asked as Wolf attempted to do the math out loud. “Two a day,” he mumbled before coming up with the ballpark figure, “probably in the seven thousand to nine thousand range.” Wowza!
Wolf’s impressive response, which he said was over a 20-year period, amazed Art, who then joked, “So you have no problem getting attention from the boys?” Nope, his milkshake brings them all to the yard!
As expected, the responses to Wolf’s personal demographic survey were split between the thirsty and the more prudish.
“I volunteer as tribute to be 9001,” wrote one follower.
“Austin’s secret is that he’s a stud,” added a second.
“7000-9000 partners in 20 years? That has to affect mentally one day..,” a third commented.
Others got more personal by noting, “That’s definitely a lot, I’ve been with 2 people in 20 years,” while another expressed hope by writing, “He’ll stop when he meets me.”
Wolf’s body count number is already on the rise as he currently posts content on his 4.MyFans page three times a week. If you’re not able to join those ranks in real life, a monthly subscription will set you back $9.99.
In the meantime, enjoy a SFW glimpse at Wolf’s body of work with sizzling shots from his Instagram:
4 Comments
Donston
He’s been a sex worker/porn performer for quite a few years. So, him sleeping with a lot of people isn’t breaking news.
Queer media still seems hyper focused on constantly uplifting sex work and the porn industry. There’s nothing inherently wrong with sex work. However, on the flip side there’s drug addictions, mental health struggles, contending with debilitating hyper-sexuality or fluidity, internalized phobias, homo inferiority complexes, masculine superiority, queer exploitation, using “gays” as a stepping stone. These things are rampant in the sex work industry. However, queer media only wants to focus on all the “hot sex” and the decent looking F-list celebs getting naked on OnlyFans.
greekboy
I’ve seen some of his work. His unit is small and he can’t keep it up. He is really hot if you like pumped up guys…and I do
cuteguy
Austin Wolf is a narcissistic a sshole who’s gutter trash. He got all those delta flight attendants fired bc after he illegally posted his gross romp with that naive delta male FA in the airplane bathroom without the FAs permission he was banned from delta and to get the ban
lifted he sold out the rest of that flight crew.
abfab
Raise your hand if you remember Ledermeister, Moose and Jack Wrangler.