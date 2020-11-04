Awesome dad asks the internet for advice after seeing his teenage son kissing another guy in public

After witnessing his teenage son kissing another guy, a dad has taken to Reddit to ask people for advice on how he should handle the situation.
The dad explains that he was driving through town, on his usual commute, when he happened to spot his 16-year-old son kissing his “best friend.”
“I didn’t tell my wife because she will probably hate him because of it,” the dad writes. “But how could I?”
The dad continues, “I really love him. He’s my son after all. And I don’t mind him being gay. My question is how can I help him when he comes out and should I tell him to hold it back with his mom?”
Reddit users has all kinds of great advice.
“I wouldn’t confront him about it,” one person says. “He’ll tell you when he’s ready.”
“If he hasn’t told you, don’t confront him. Let him come to you about. But do start a conversation about gay people and your thoughts about them,” another writes. “This will show your son that he doesn’t have to be afraid of talking about these kinds of things with you.”
“You do exactly what you would do if you saw him kissing a girl,” a third person adds. “Don’t be a homophobic prick or ashamed of what you saw. Normalize it.”
“This was great to read you seem like an excellent father,” a fourth person notes.
In an update, the dad explains that he decided to casually mention what he witnessed to his son. His son confirmed that he and his best friend were, in fact, a couple.
“He told me how long they’ve been together and how it was and we just chatted about relationships,” the dad says. “Then he asked me if I told mom that I saw them. I just said that I would never do that behind his back and he can tell me everything.”
The dad says the conversation wasn’t awkward and his son was “really happy” to talk.
“That’s just a great thing to see your son growing up,” the dad writes.
Donston
Well, you first need to have a talk with his mother and check her. As far as the son, don’t pry and don’t starting asking about identities. Just let your child know that they can be fully themselves and make sure his mental health and confidence is there.
Jer
Out your own kid to his mother? NO! His secret is NOT yours to share!
He’ll talk with you when he wants to, and he’ll tell his mother if he decides to and feels it’s safe.
But you NEVER have the right to spill somebody else’s secret.
NEVER!
Cam
He was doing it on public, so no problem bringing it up to him.
As for the mother, maybe explore if you really want to be with somebody who would hate her son for something he is.
piriblue
Why is everyone carrying on about the mother. Mother’s always know about their child. Don’t act stupid. My mom knew I was gay before I knew or admitted it.
Cam
@piriblue
Wow, what a sexist comment. So according to YOU, no mother has ever been upset or kicked her kid out?
The guy STATES his wife will hate the kid for who he is. But I’m sure you know her MUCH better than her husband.
azjeff17
Wish we all had such a great Dad. Mine was, and still is, a total Jack-ass that I haven’t spoken to in many years.
JRamonMc
Bravo to dad and son. My dad disowned me when he found out. Nobody should endure that kind of rejection from a parent.
Jack Meoff
You all realise that these Reddit stories are fiction right?
phuquall
Some are real but this one screams fake. What actual couple has a gay accepting man and a homophobic woman? Can see the other way around but not this
Openminded
Phuqual. I’m the dad half of just such a couple. My wife openly denounces gays so I doubt I would recommend one of my sons to come out to her without expecting severe pushback. I have 3 sons, one of whom I suspect is gay but he has never talked to me about it. I’ve become more bi or gay curious as I have aged myself. The whole reason I read Queerty and other LGBT articles is to become better informed about the community and try to be best prepared if and when my son may come out to me. I figure even if I’m wrong about him, it never hurts to expand one’s horizons and be better informed about fellow human being’s lives.
Josh447
Dad next time, your response, “hey, get a room!”
garybw
Conditional love isn’t love it’s control
SeanF
There are always conditions on love. If you burn my house down and kill my dog, I’m not sure I am going to love you the same way even if you’re my child.
trsxyz
He is truly an awesome Dad!
CityguyUSA
If he has to ask the children of the internet there’s really nothing heart felt.
Seth
Good dad but he’d be a better one if he’d divorce his bigot wife. She should be ashamed that her child fears her homophobia, not the son being ashamed that he might disappoint his shitty mother.
