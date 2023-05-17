book report

Jeanine Pirro might want to re-think the title of her new book

By

Somehow, between fomenting hate, spewing right-wing propaganda, and pounding back glasses of pinot grigio, Fox News misinformant Jeanine Pirro has found time to write a book!

“Crimes Against America” comes out later this month and is being published by Donald Trump Jr.’s publishing house, Winning Team Publishing.

According to its description, the book will offer Pirro’s unique take on “Joe Biden, his administration, and far-left ideologues who have sought to change our way of life by fundamentally transforming America as we know it.”

“Judge Jeanine spells out a compelling case against those who have driven our nation to the brink of destruction. From enabling an open border, to dismantling our law enforcement, Crimes Against America is a must-read for any American who wishes to preserve our Republic for future generations!”

Those are rich words coming from a woman who herself tried to “fundamentally transform” America by using her massive platform to push Trump’s 2020 election conspiracy theory, going so far as to invite his disgraced campaign attorney, Sidney Powell, onto her show to make unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud that ultimately led to a deadly insurrection and later resulted in Fox News paying Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million for defamation.

Pirro tweeted about her new book earlier this week.

The response to the book has been about what you might expect…

Prior to Fox settling with Dominion for a historic $787.5 million, Pirro had been at the center of the voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against the right-wing propaganda network.

After the 2020 election, she spewed so many lies about voter fraud on her Saturday night show Justice with Judge Jeanine that execs actually had to pull her off the air. Leaked internal communications showed her own executive producer calling her a “reckless maniac” who “should never be on live television.”

Eventually, the network canceled Justice with Judge Jeanine and moved Pirro over to The Five, where she is part of a panel rather than anchoring the entire show herself.

Related

Jeanine Pirro email leak couldn’t come at worse time as Dominion defamation lawsuit heats up

The dramatic email was first reported by NPR and is said to have complained that Pirro was reporting on dubious conspiracy theories found online to justify then-president Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election had been rigged.

While you’re here, relive that awkward moment when comedy duo Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler (a.k.a. The Good Liars) confronted Pirro outside CPAC in 2021…