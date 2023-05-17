Jeanine Pirro might want to re-think the title of her new book

Somehow, between fomenting hate, spewing right-wing propaganda, and pounding back glasses of pinot grigio, Fox News misinformant Jeanine Pirro has found time to write a book!

“Crimes Against America” comes out later this month and is being published by Donald Trump Jr.’s publishing house, Winning Team Publishing.

According to its description, the book will offer Pirro’s unique take on “Joe Biden, his administration, and far-left ideologues who have sought to change our way of life by fundamentally transforming America as we know it.”

“Judge Jeanine spells out a compelling case against those who have driven our nation to the brink of destruction. From enabling an open border, to dismantling our law enforcement, Crimes Against America is a must-read for any American who wishes to preserve our Republic for future generations!”

Those are rich words coming from a woman who herself tried to “fundamentally transform” America by using her massive platform to push Trump’s 2020 election conspiracy theory, going so far as to invite his disgraced campaign attorney, Sidney Powell, onto her show to make unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud that ultimately led to a deadly insurrection and later resulted in Fox News paying Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million for defamation.

Pirro tweeted about her new book earlier this week.

My new book is almost here! CRIMES AGAINST AMERICA! Order your copy today at https://t.co/N47bjZXYFm — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 15, 2023

The response to the book has been about what you might expect…

Is it a confession? — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) May 15, 2023

Jeanine Pirro’s new book is called CRIMES AGAINST AMERICA. Such crimes include:

– This dress

– The liquor store near Jeanine’s house closing at 10 PM

– Rudy Giuliani telling Jeanine “I love you but I’m a rebel”

– No bourbon-flavored vodka

– Scott Baio ghosting her pic.twitter.com/7hy2jIBXH5 — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) May 16, 2023

Is it about your employer ? — Dogs Are Better 🐕 (@DogsAreBtr) May 10, 2023

Chapter 1: Rosé all day baybayyyy! — Ivan Agu (@aguiarvisual) May 11, 2023

Your book is a crime against America! — Prayforpeace (@rmb18) May 15, 2023

I hope there’s a display next to the boxed wine. — Zappa’s Wisdom Trooth (@s_trooth) May 15, 2023

I see you decided to write a tell all about Donald Trump the Trump administration. — Monika Nemeth 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈💙 🇺🇦 (@TheMonikaNemeth) May 16, 2023

Jeanine Pirro drunkenly leaning against a wall is so on brand. pic.twitter.com/dOoaSK0kpd — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) May 10, 2023

Prior to Fox settling with Dominion for a historic $787.5 million, Pirro had been at the center of the voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against the right-wing propaganda network.

After the 2020 election, she spewed so many lies about voter fraud on her Saturday night show Justice with Judge Jeanine that execs actually had to pull her off the air. Leaked internal communications showed her own executive producer calling her a “reckless maniac” who “should never be on live television.”

Eventually, the network canceled Justice with Judge Jeanine and moved Pirro over to The Five, where she is part of a panel rather than anchoring the entire show herself.

While you’re here, relive that awkward moment when comedy duo Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler (a.k.a. The Good Liars) confronted Pirro outside CPAC in 2021…