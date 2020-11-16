¡Ay Caramba! ‘Drag Race Spain’ is set to invade TV screens

Fans of drag, Drag Race and flamenco dancing, take note: World of Wonder has just announced the latest RuPaul’s Drag Race spin-off, Drag Race Espania.

The new series will follow the competition of a group of drag queens based in Spain to become the nation’s next drag superstar. The show will air on ATRESplayer PREMIUM in Spain and World of Wonder Presents Plus here in the US and other international markets.

“It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Atres, and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus,” World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey said in a statement. “In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race‘s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever.”

A cast, host and judges have also been set, though World of Wonder has yet to reveal who will be part of the show. Expect that announcement closer to air date.

Darg Race Espania joins existing versions of the show in Thailand, Chile, Canada, and Holland, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which has been renewed for a second and third season.

World of Wonder has yet to announce an air date for the series.