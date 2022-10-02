B.J. Minor on playing teen Mike Tyson, their punk phase, and breaking barriers for nonbinary actors

In this corner of the ring: B.J. Minor!

If you watched Mike, Hulu’s biopic series about notorious heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, you’ll definitely recognize this rising star. In the miniseries, Minor plays teenage Tyson, bringing a warmth and humanity to the future “Baddest Man On The Planet” during the earliest days of his boxing career.

Despite the fact that Minor’s been told they look like a young Tyson for years now, they never thought they’d have a shot at a role like this one. As a nonbinary actor, they weren’t even sure they’d be considered for the part—one that leans into the boxer’s overtly masculine persona. But, after seeing a casting call online, they submitted a self-tape and got a call to meet the director (I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie) within a week. The rest is history!

The Virginia-born actor has appeared in a number of TV projects and short films over the years, but Mike represents Minor’s biggest breakthrough yet, and they’re thrilled for the chance to represent for their queer/nonbinary and BIPOC communities on a major platform like Hulu.

With an undoubtedly bright future ahead of them, Queerty couldn’t resist inviting Minor to be the latest guests in our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It. In our conversation, the actor touched on their recent “septum piercing phase,” that time they caught the Tooth Fairy red-handed, and how their family helped them prepare to play “one of the greatest fighters in the sport.”

Is there a piece of pop-culture—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, etc…—that you consider a big part of your coming-out journey? Why does it stand out to you?

As far as coming out, not really, only because I’ve known I was gay ever since I was five years old. I have the best family and support system and I know I’m very blessed in that sense. As far as understanding what it means to be non-binary and fully understanding myself, I don’t think a piece of pop-culture specifically contributes to that either, though it’s amazing to see so much beautiful representation. I’d have to give that credit to my sister from another mister, Jonna Tamrat Devereaux. She’s an amazing friend and sister and really has just been the coolest rock under the sea with being present under this trans umbrella.

As a nonbinary actor, what did it mean for you to step into the role of Mike Tyson, someone who has long been looked at as an emblem of a certain kind of masculinity?

It meant everything. It was an absolute honor. To get to represent my communities (Queer, Non-binary, BIPOC) in a visible space such as Hulu, telling an epic story such as Tyson’s…every actor could only dream of such an opportunity. So being me, someone who feels far removed from the boxing world and a hyper-masculine figure like Mike Tyson…it was an absolute blessing to get the opportunity to not only bring a humanity and vulnerability to his story, but also show that queer, trans, and nonbinary actors presenting themselves outside of the binary, outside of their crafts, shouldn’t be limited with the kind of opportunities they’re given. So I’m very excited and honored to add a wrinkle to our story and movement of representation and visibility in the entertainment industry.

You have such a great sense of style—who are some of your personal style icons and why?

Gahhhhh! This is such a corny answer but it’s my mom. My mom has the coolest style and it’s funny to look back at her photos of when she was my age because we seemed to live parallel lives. FYI she’s all class serving beautiful church lady now. As far as my current style, I kind of go back and forth between punk, glam, sinner next-door, angel next-door… I love bright colors, so does she. When she was my age she had a Tina Turner look with blonde highlights and dark lipstick…I just got out of my septum piercing phase for the sake of my craft, but still very much love my Doc Martens and fishnets. So absolutely Carolyn Minor…her and my dad, Rocky Joe, are my heart. I guess when I’m presenting more masculine I tap into my dad as my style inspiration. So all the credit goes to my parents.

In an amazing coincidence, your own father used to be a boxer. Did he give you any advice for playing one on-screen? What was the hardest part about the physical training for the role?

He did! I would send him my training videos and he would tell me I was doing great which meant everything. Honestly the only boxing opinion that mattered to me 🙂 He told me I was a natural. I felt very much the opposite. The hardest part of training was the time constraint. Over the course of filming I had ten total days of boxing training / fight choreography. Prior to that I had never thrown a punch in my life. So that was definitely intimidating knowing I’m playing one of the greatest fighters in the sport.

You’ve got a holiday movie called Santa Games coming up, so, in that spirit: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has become the unofficial anthem for the holidays, but besides that, what is your personal pick for the most iconic Christmas song?

Ohhhh! Definitely “This Christmas!” The intro alone to that song is giving Sunday soul food. It just feels so rich in Black culture…it always gives me all the feels. I’m like…let’s open up some presents while eating some mac & cheese, collard greens, candied yams, turnkey…all the good stuff!

In an alternate universe where you didn’t become an actor, what career do you think you would’ve pursued instead? Why would you have been good at it?

Chileeeee… I’d be a therapist. I’m an ear for so many people in my life. B.J. in a multi-verse somewhere is getting paid for it… This B.J. don’t get paid for their therapy sessions. But I’d definitely be an excellent therapist. I love helping my friends and family and just letting them vent. And my spirit is rock solid; it’s very difficult to drain me. A therapist.

Who is a queer artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

OMG! There are so many!!! Michaela Jae Rodriguez who I had the pleasure of meeting at a New Year’s party, and she was so kind and so humble. I’m inspired by Ru Paul, Billy Porter, Alok Vaid-Menon!!!!!! Who is an incredible voice I think everyone should look up. So many rich queer voices inspire me! All of these people fill me with so much pride in who I am and what I represent which is priceless.

What’s something ridiculous you believed to be true when you were a kid? How did you react when you found out the truth?

The tooth fairy! I was soooooo sad when I caught my dad putting money under my pillow. But I was even more sad seeing his face as he was caught. Can we please just rewind time and fix that moment? But yeah, definitely the tooth fairy.

