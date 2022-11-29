“I b sucking d*ck fr” plus 10 other times Omar Apollo hilariously won Twitter

View this post on Instagram
Omar Apollo is having quite a moment. Actually, he’s having quite a year.
The son of Mexican immigrants, the queer, 25-year old singer-songwriter’s music is an intoxicating blend of pop and R&B, threading together both English and Spanish lyrics. His debut album, Ivory, is a perfect distillation of his sound, and it was released this past April to critical acclaim.
Apollo followed up his record’s release with a show-stopping Coachella performance, multiple late-night talk show appearances, an unforgettable visit to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, and then capped it all off with a Best New Artist Grammy nomination last month.
All of that success has understandably brought plenty of new fans to his music—but perhaps some of these newcomers should do a little research before they start making assumptions…
We’re talking, specifically, about a Twitter user who took to the app this week to ask, “Is Omar Apollo another queerbaiting singer?” Eventually, the post made its way to Apollo, who decided to respond and clear the air, in no uncertain terms:
from the back ?
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 29, 2022
We appreciate the very illustrative clarification, Omar!
The musician’s response has gone certifiably viral, currently racking up over 229k likes—pretty impressive considering the Elon Musk-run app is in its flop era.
As longtime fans have known, Apollo’s always been pretty open about his sexuality. In the spring, he told Variety he thinks it’s cool the younger generations don’t feel the need for labels, while adding, “Queer is, I feel, a good label, if we’re gonna label it.” A few days later, Apollo further clarified things for NPR, “I’m very gay, so I’m just like, whatever.”
And, as his fans also know, he’s always been pretty funny on Twitter. So, with that in mind, please enjoy our round-up of 10 times Apollo has cracked us up (with a few music videos and sexy Instagram photos thrown in for good measure):
1. Omar Apollo on being a family man, but not husband material:
wow having a family looks amazing i want kids and a husband but i don’t believe in marriage
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) June 20, 2022
This is just one of many instances where Apollo has tweeted about how bad he wants a baby. Somebody make this man a daddy!
2. On being a Barb:
Me drunk azheo during Nicki set pic.twitter.com/RqQyHD2cnG
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) September 12, 2022
The gay scream he lets out as Nicki Minaj performs “Super Freaky Girl?” Adorable. Relatable. Hilarious.
3. On the power of a good night’s sleep:
this melatonin blew my back out
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) September 17, 2022
Wait, where are you getting your melatonin from, Omar? Because we’ll take some!
4. On being a brand spokesperson:
can i get a free subscription now ? https://t.co/cfMAtzfm2j
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) October 7, 2022
Apollo’s a hustler who knows not to do any promo for free—unless they can pay you with a Hulu subscription… with a family plan.
5. On the benefits of a well-rounded diet:
all the food i been eating is going to my titties
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) June 19, 2022
Order up!
6. On the power of a good tank top:
why my titties bounce like that when i jumped down https://t.co/e43hPXg66l
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) May 11, 2022
One of Apollo’s favorite subjects to tweet about are his own pecs—or “chichis,” as he frequently calls them. And you know what? They’re one of our favorite subjects, too.
7. On aging:
feel like danny phantom with all these grey hairs
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) March 19, 2021
Proving he is a true Gen Z baby, Apollo frets about aging while referencing Nickelodeon’s mid-2000s animated hit, Danny Phantom (Lil Nas X is a fan, too, by the way).
8. On branding:
this is how u manifest me https://t.co/vuMtd1BzlX
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) June 29, 2022
*Attempts to manifest Omar Apollo.*
9. On being over it:
i wish i was a dolphin this human shit too real
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) May 25, 2021
We feel this one deeply. Let’s just be dolphins and go for a “swim,” Omar!
10. On being ahead of the curve:
i’ve been queer baiting this whole time
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) April 8, 2022
Obviously, he was joking in this tweet from way back in April—it just goes to show he’s been putting up with these queer-baiting allegations for a while now. Guys, he’s queer, okay? Don’t these tweets prove it?
Prax07
Never heard of him before, but if his music is anything like his tweets then I’ll happily pass. Dude comes off like an uneducated twat.
startenout
He doesn’t, but you certainly do. Pass.
Prax07
If I find the guy that the article is a out, a guy I’ve never heard of, an uneducated twat, then why the hell would I Google him or try his music? And yes, I find all young guys that tweet illegible garbage and constant shirtless selfies idiots. They offer nothing to society. Grammy or no, like Kanye’s awards, that means absolutely nothing about having any talent. They’ll nominate a turd as long as it has a social media presence.
SDR94103
and this is worthy of your main story today. Gay people are under attack in the USA. Maybe you should listen to Harvey Milk speeches from the 1970’s before he was assassinated.
DBMC
Wow. That was a truly sanctimonious, unbearably silly post.
abfab
There was NOTHING silly about his comment. He’s right. Harvey would be shocked to see how poorly educated his flock have become. I really doubt there’s much we can do to raise the bar at this point.
dbmcvey
@abfab
Why don’t you start your own website where you tell us how Harvey Milk would feel about things.
abfab
Those sites already exist.
startenout
Maybe YOU should listen to an entire generation of queer people raised openly themselves who still are pressured to “prove” they’re gay.
Queerbaiting is a problem, but so is demanding that young people out themselves to make “the community” feel better about liking them. That’s what this article confronts in a humorous way. Ya know? Like how some of us gay men had senses of humor and enjoyed camp back in the day.
Ah….memories.
bachy
One thing Apollo is doing, which Milk would have appreciated, is providing unabashed visibility. At age 25, he may not be spouting brilliant political rhetoric but he’s not coyly hiding behind feather boas and lyrical ambiguity either.
He’s just letting it all hang out, no apologies. As the saying goes, sometimes a clear picture is worth a thousand words.
abfab
startnout……….. It’s not that simple, but you sure have a way of missing a point. Tell us about your favorite ”artists”. Most of what is presented here isn’t art…..it’s schlock and you know it. Look THAT word up, bitch.
seven5tx
Other comments: hate much?
DBMC
It’s funny that people come on to post that they’ve never heard of someone (it would be so easy to google and watch the Youtube video that is in the story) as though it diminishes the person the article is about and not just show their ignorance.
abfab
You say that a lot DB. Do you not want others to ask a simple question? Allow ”haters” to hate. Get over that.
But you and others say that ALL the time as if you are the headmaster….now class! Do your research! It doesn’t work that way anymore, teacher. One can tell an asshole around here…..their pictures are worth a thousand jumbled, unintellegent, retarted words. I suspect he’s one of your role models.
si ibee sukn dk like awl de tym…….I got news for ya kids……just because you suck dick please know, that does not make you gay.
dbmcvey
@abfab
If you haven’t heard of someone, look them up. If you don’t like me posting that people can easily find out who someone is–often by reading the article they’ve clicked on, then allow me to do it. Get over it.
Saying “never head of them” doesn’t say anything about the subject of the article, but it says a lot about the person not willing to learn. If they listen to the music and don’t like it, fine.
And actually, sukn dk can certainly be a big part of being gay. When did we become such puritans?
abfab
If someone says they’ve never heard of them, perhaps they are just stating a fact. It could be you projecting the snark into a completely innocent query.
abfab
”A big part in being Gay” Think about that for a while and get back to us, Dip.
startenout
Exactly! It’s literally the fact that they have to go through logging in just to let an entire generation know that they’re too old and farty to bother knowing this “new music.”
If you don’t know them, them why are you even reading the article if not to learn about someone new? Ohhhhh just to complain about them not living up to your idea of what a queer person is. Got it.
dbmcvey
@abfab
They’re not just “stating a fact” they’re trying to dismiss them as unimportant. If they haven’t heard of them, then read the article because it will tell them who they are.
I get the feeling that you think anyone under 40 is stupid and not worthy of being known.
@startenout
Exactly.
dbmcvey
@abfab
So you think sex is not a big part of being gay?
And you say others are missing the point?
Spare me your moralizing.
abfab
@dbm…..We were talking about blow jobs…..which any self respecting wife or a woman on the street could give, that does not make said woman gay.
Rough trade blow all the time. Does that make them gay. Follow?
dbmcvey
@abfab
So blow jobs aren’t sex? I didn’t realize Bill Clinton was making comments here.
abfab
Become the Dolphin you so wish and hope they lock you up in SeaWorld. You would not survive otherwise. You sound dumb as a doornob and just because you give blow jobs, as you might write-”idunot meen ibe gay bro”. This is what’s out there?
dbmcvey
My, it looks like we’ve been invaded by nuns.
abfab
You would know, Mother Superior. Perhaps we should get a room.
dbmcvey
Iabfab clutches her pearls and lies on the fainting sofa.
Thad
I’ll ask the haters: How many Grammy nominations do YOU have?
Omar Apollo is fun. How fun are you?
abfab
Are you still blinded by the Grammy? You are, aren’t you? You just showed the WORLD how provincial you are.
dbmcvey
@abfab
So you have some Grammy’s?
And did you really mean “provincial?” What kind of elitist are you?
Diplomat
I like this guy. He’s just fine Grammy and all. And he has a sense of humor like most commenters here haven’t laughed in over a century. Such sad lives. Really too bad.
abfab
A century, Dip? Most of us laugh every time we come here. Don’t project.
startenout
They’re miserable and gleeful about it. Piteous snobbery, really.
They probably would have looked down on the likes of David Bowie if he was young, happy, and coming up with Ziggy Stardust today instead of half a century ago.
abfab
@ start REJECTION! How dare you bring David Bowie into this.
dbmcvey
Don’t bring David Bowie into this! He never had sex with anyone!
Oh abfab, you must think they were all virgins.
Rambeaux
He should steal Neely O’Hara’s line: “Boobies, boobies, boobies”. “Who needs ’em”?
gregg2010
They drummed you right out of Hollywood. So you come crawlin’ back to Broadway. Well Broadway doesn’t go for booze and dope.
njplr
Bless you both for your quotes. VoTD is STILL one of my all time favorite books. Sadly, the younger generations seem not to have any interest in it.
bachy
I find that the lurid, potboiler style is being recapitulated in new films like Welcome to Chippendale’s, Pam & Tommy and White Lotus. For me, they’re delivering the same, overheated melodrama I enjoyed in VotD!
Kangol2
Cute guy, with a sense of wit.
Is Queerty going to cover Bobby I Love You Purr? Do you even know the series exists? So much LGBTQ culture you guys miss!
inbama
Pleasant enough music, good-looking, perfect skin, unashamedly gay and not hiding behind an identity.
What’s not to like?
abfab
Perfect skin? You are so gullible.
MSM
I am a proud 74 year old gay man. People of my generation faced the same distaste for “our ” music as many here are finding. Every generation has their own style and that is the way it is. Some of us like today’s music, some of us don’t. I like his openness and geniune freedom to be who he is. And i think he is HOT. I had heard a bit about him, and i was glad to read the article and see the videos to learn more. Never keep ur mind closed. All you get are cobwebs.
abfab
MSM…learning is good, but the ”distaste” the generation faced was on steroids. Those people were racists. The even called Elvis the N word. Elvis was hot, but not to an evangelical christian. They wouldn’t even let Ella Fitzgerald or Sammy Davis use the front door! Apples and oranges.
We are passed that thank god, (are we?) so show some class kids…………respect yourselves and we will respect you.
dbmcvey
Yes, the distaste by abfab is based on not wanting to listen to the current music but still judging it.