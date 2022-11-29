“I b sucking d*ck fr” plus 10 other times Omar Apollo hilariously won Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omar apollo (@omar.apollo)

Omar Apollo is having quite a moment. Actually, he’s having quite a year.

The son of Mexican immigrants, the queer, 25-year old singer-songwriter’s music is an intoxicating blend of pop and R&B, threading together both English and Spanish lyrics. His debut album, Ivory, is a perfect distillation of his sound, and it was released this past April to critical acclaim.

Apollo followed up his record’s release with a show-stopping Coachella performance, multiple late-night talk show appearances, an unforgettable visit to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, and then capped it all off with a Best New Artist Grammy nomination last month.

All of that success has understandably brought plenty of new fans to his music—but perhaps some of these newcomers should do a little research before they start making assumptions…

We’re talking, specifically, about a Twitter user who took to the app this week to ask, “Is Omar Apollo another queerbaiting singer?” Eventually, the post made its way to Apollo, who decided to respond and clear the air, in no uncertain terms:

from the back ? — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 29, 2022

We appreciate the very illustrative clarification, Omar!

The musician’s response has gone certifiably viral, currently racking up over 229k likes—pretty impressive considering the Elon Musk-run app is in its flop era.

As longtime fans have known, Apollo’s always been pretty open about his sexuality. In the spring, he told Variety he thinks it’s cool the younger generations don’t feel the need for labels, while adding, “Queer is, I feel, a good label, if we’re gonna label it.” A few days later, Apollo further clarified things for NPR, “I’m very gay, so I’m just like, whatever.”

And, as his fans also know, he’s always been pretty funny on Twitter. So, with that in mind, please enjoy our round-up of 10 times Apollo has cracked us up (with a few music videos and sexy Instagram photos thrown in for good measure):

1. Omar Apollo on being a family man, but not husband material:

wow having a family looks amazing i want kids and a husband but i don’t believe in marriage — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) June 20, 2022

This is just one of many instances where Apollo has tweeted about how bad he wants a baby. Somebody make this man a daddy!

2. On being a Barb:

Me drunk azheo during Nicki set pic.twitter.com/RqQyHD2cnG — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) September 12, 2022

The gay scream he lets out as Nicki Minaj performs “Super Freaky Girl?” Adorable. Relatable. Hilarious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omar apollo (@omar.apollo)

3. On the power of a good night’s sleep:

this melatonin blew my back out — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) September 17, 2022

Wait, where are you getting your melatonin from, Omar? Because we’ll take some!

4. On being a brand spokesperson:

can i get a free subscription now ? https://t.co/cfMAtzfm2j — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) October 7, 2022

Apollo’s a hustler who knows not to do any promo for free—unless they can pay you with a Hulu subscription… with a family plan.

5. On the benefits of a well-rounded diet:

all the food i been eating is going to my titties — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) June 19, 2022

Order up!

6. On the power of a good tank top:

why my titties bounce like that when i jumped down https://t.co/e43hPXg66l — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) May 11, 2022

One of Apollo’s favorite subjects to tweet about are his own pecs—or “chichis,” as he frequently calls them. And you know what? They’re one of our favorite subjects, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omar apollo (@omar.apollo)

7. On aging:

feel like danny phantom with all these grey hairs — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) March 19, 2021

Proving he is a true Gen Z baby, Apollo frets about aging while referencing Nickelodeon’s mid-2000s animated hit, Danny Phantom (Lil Nas X is a fan, too, by the way).

8. On branding:

this is how u manifest me https://t.co/vuMtd1BzlX — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) June 29, 2022

*Attempts to manifest Omar Apollo.*

9. On being over it:

i wish i was a dolphin this human shit too real — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) May 25, 2021

We feel this one deeply. Let’s just be dolphins and go for a “swim,” Omar!

10. On being ahead of the curve:

i’ve been queer baiting this whole time — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) April 8, 2022

Obviously, he was joking in this tweet from way back in April—it just goes to show he’s been putting up with these queer-baiting allegations for a while now. Guys, he’s queer, okay? Don’t these tweets prove it?