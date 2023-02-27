‘Bachelor’ hunk Matt Agnew finally addresses gay rumors with fellow reality star Khanh Ong

Can’t two grown men get together to cuddle up on the couch and hold hands just as friends?

That is the question facing former The Bachelor Australia star Matt Agnew and MasterChef Australia contestant Khanh Ong.

Agnew ended his run on the reality series by giving his final rose to Chelsie McLeod. The pair’s romance was not meant to be and the couple ended their relationship three months after the show’s finale in 2019. Whomp, whomp.

After dating comedian Gen Fricker, Agnew disclosed he was single again and using Bumble to find a significant other in 2022.

It was around this time that the buff astrophysicist began to develop a friendship with openly gay celebrity chef Ong. Their bonding sessions have included vacationing together in Vietnam, where the pair were seen having fun during a boat excursion.

Their close relationship got the rumor mill swirling that perhaps the two were more than just friends. Now after months of speculation, Agnew and Ong have broken their silence and addressed the gay rumors head on.

Denying having any sort of sexual relationship, Agnew blamed toxic straight male culture for the inability for people to accept two men can be friends and show tenderness at the same time.

“It’s the lack of affection straight men show other men that people assume there must be something sexual there,” Agnew said during an appearance on Ong’s Feast podcast, according to the Daily Mail.

“Being affectionate and tactile with your friends, and blokes especially need to do more of this. Everyone should be comfortable enough in their sexuality that they don’t feel uncomfortable showing affection, men or women.”

The good pals admit to enjoying “date nights” that entail cuddling and holding hands, but insist it’s all G-rated.

“We were friends and it got to a point where we were like, ‘Do you just want to come on the couch and watch a movie and sit and hold hands?'” Ong added. Netflix and chill, but just as bros!

He went on to say that finding someone to hookup with is simple. Finding someone you have an actual connection with, on the other hand, is much more difficult.

“I was missing the companionship,” Ong continued. “The sex is easy but the company was the hard thing to find so it kind of just worked.”

So there you have it. Two guys, one straight and one gay, sharing a very intimate but platonic friendship with no one catching feelings at all.

We can’t wait to see where this non-sexual bromance goes from here!

