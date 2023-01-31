‘Bachelor’ stud Jed McIntosh finally speaks his truth on those “wild” rumors about his sexuality

The Bachelor franchise does things differently Down Under.

For the latest edition of the Australian version of the reality dating series, the show veered from its traditional format and engaged in a little ménage à trois of sorts by following three single men on their journey to find love on television.

While all three Bachelors were looking for their Mrs. Right, one of the wannabe grooms became the subject of rumors alleging he was bisexual and planning to announce it on the series.

Jed McIntosh is a drummer for the band Moon Monroe and has worked with fellow rockers such as Lenny Kravitz. With a Machine Gun Kelly vibe, McIntosh sports a similar rocker aesthetic with bleach blonde hair, black eyeliner, and a cornucopia of body tattoos.

Now, following the show’s finale in which McIntosh’s marriage proposal to Alesia Delaney was denied, the 25-year-old is breaking his silence on all the sexuality speculation for the first time.

“It’s funny, my mother came to me and said, ‘Jed I didn’t know you were bisexual!’. And I’m like, ‘you don’t understand mum, it’s not true,’” McIntosh confirmed to Yahoo! Lifestyle.

While he called reports that he was going to come out on television “wild,” the musician said he is used to having people question his orientation and it doesn’t bother him at all.

“I grew up in a rural country town dressing and looking the way that I do, so for me, it’s nothing I haven’t heard before. I don’t take it as an offense, and I don’t think it’s a bad thing, “ he added.

“So many of my mates are gay or bisexual, but it’s just funny how a lot of the narrative is ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ but then the media does exactly that.”

Despite having his proposal turned down on the finale, McIntosh and Delaney are still together and working on their relationship.

Bisexual or not, McIntosh has lots of swoon-worthy pics for all to enjoy …

