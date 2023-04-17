Bad Bunny heats up the desert, Luke Evans gets soaking wet, & ‘Drag Race’ crowns a new queen

credit: Getty Images/Shutterstock/MTV

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

GO WEST: LGBTQ Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed 3 bills into law expanding rights to gender-affirming care and access to abortion. [Associated Press]

DEFYING EXPECTATIONS: Wicked dropped first look photos of Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba from the new movie musical. [Deadline]

DESERT BUNNY: Queer ally Bad Bunny made history and showed some skin while headlining Coachella this weekend.

Bad Bunny becomes the first Latin headliner in #Coachella history. pic.twitter.com/bUWscYDeA1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

GAYEST PLACE ON EARTH: Disneyland announced its first official LGBTQ+ Pride Nite will take place over three evenings in June at the Anaheim, California park. [LA Times]

DON’T SAY PUDDING: The MAGA mob has now set its sight on Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis and his alleged habit of eating a certain dessert with his hands. Grab the popcorn, kids! [BuzzFeedNews]

BOY SOUP: Luke Evans turned 44 and spent part of his birthday week floating in the Dead Sea with some sexy pals.

SPAM: In the aftermath of Bud Light working with Dylan Mulvaney, conservative nut jobs have started a “woke” text alert system that will notify consumers when a brand has aligned itself with an issue they deem “offensive to the right.” [Axios]

THE DOWN LO: Supermodel Amber Valletta spilled major tea on the infamous green Versace gown Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys. [Page Six]

BATTLE ROYALE: No spoiler alert! Watch the epic lip sync for the crown between Sasha Colby and Anetra from the season 15 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race.