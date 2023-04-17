Bad Bunny heats up the desert, Luke Evans gets soaking wet, & ‘Drag Race’ crowns a new queen

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
GO WEST: LGBTQ Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed 3 bills into law expanding rights to gender-affirming care and access to abortion. [Associated Press]
DEFYING EXPECTATIONS: Wicked dropped first look photos of Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba from the new movie musical. [Deadline]
DESERT BUNNY: Queer ally Bad Bunny made history and showed some skin while headlining Coachella this weekend.
GAYEST PLACE ON EARTH: Disneyland announced its first official LGBTQ+ Pride Nite will take place over three evenings in June at the Anaheim, California park. [LA Times]
DON’T SAY PUDDING: The MAGA mob has now set its sight on Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis and his alleged habit of eating a certain dessert with his hands. Grab the popcorn, kids! [BuzzFeedNews]
BOY SOUP: Luke Evans turned 44 and spent part of his birthday week floating in the Dead Sea with some sexy pals.
SPAM: In the aftermath of Bud Light working with Dylan Mulvaney, conservative nut jobs have started a “woke” text alert system that will notify consumers when a brand has aligned itself with an issue they deem “offensive to the right.” [Axios]
THE DOWN LO: Supermodel Amber Valletta spilled major tea on the infamous green Versace gown Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys. [Page Six]
BATTLE ROYALE: No spoiler alert! Watch the epic lip sync for the crown between Sasha Colby and Anetra from the season 15 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
One Comment
dbmcvey
Good for Bad Bunny but Coachella seems like actual Hell.