Bad Bunny opens up about sexual fluidity, won’t rule out being with a man

Puerto Rican rapper and longtime LGBTQ ally Bad Bunny made headlines in January with the release of his music video “Caro,” which left many wondering if he might identify as queer. Now, in a new interview with the LA Times, he’s setting the record straight. Sorta.
In “Caro,” Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, can be seen getting his nails done while watching a fashion show in a pink mansion. He then morphs into a female version of himself (played by model Jazmyne Joy) before reappearing later in the video, only to be kissed by another man as well as by his female self.
Many interpreted the music video as a nod to both gender fluidity and a metaphor for Bad Bunny embracing his own femininity. Some also questioned if it was his way of coming out as bisexual.
Now, speaking to the LA Times, the 25-year-old says he isn’t particularly interested in labeling his sexuality. Like many of his peers, he views it as fluid.
“It does not define me,” he says. “At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life.”
He adds, “But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women.”
Bad Bunny has been a vocal LGBTQ ally since bursting onto the scene in 2016.
Over the years, he’s praised women who don’t shave their body hair, criticized a nail salon that denied him entry, and called out reggaeton star Don Omar for making antigay remarks.
“Homophobia in this day and age?” he tweeted. “How embarrassing, man.”
And just last week, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he paid tribute to Alexa Negrón Luciano, a trans woman who was brutally murdered in Puerto Rico.
Watch that performance below.
19 Comments
jayceecook
I commented on wanting to know about BB back on the Maluma post because I could care less about M. He must have “heard” me. LOL BB is extra AF but and I don’t know a lick of Spanish but his musical persona fascinates me.
clhs
*couldn’t* care less.
Good god, man.
jayceecook
@clhs Autocorrect played me again!
frapachino
I don’t take a guy seriously who would carve a lightning bolt design on his head!
Donston
I appreciate that more folks in hip-hop are aggressively fighting for the “queer community”. I don’t however think a lot of these people understand fluidity though. They just view it as a cool word to attach yourself to. It is far more common for inherently homosexual/bisexual people to experience some shifts in orientation as they age. If you are entirely heterosexual in your mid-20’s with no type of same-sex attractions, affections, curiosities, passions, emotional longing, relationship contentment it’s highly doubtful you’ll develop those things later on. On another note, everyone wants to jump on the bandwagon of open-mindedness and not adhering to gender expectations, but actually presenting male-male affections, passions, romantic connections, relationships is still not a thing in hip-hop or in music in general. It’s something we don’t even get much of from “queers” in the music industry. I’m seeing a lot of male artists willing to at least be semi out or willing to push boundaries. But we still don’t have a Janelle Monae or St. Vincent equivalent on the male side, a “cool” dude who’s willing to be honest about his struggles and dimensions but also be unabashed about the passions and love he feels towards his sex and ultimately not care about what people think of him. As much as people are claiming to be progressive it’s apparent that a lot of these dudes are still mostly driven by things like confusions, hetero pressures, sociological pressures, internalized homophobia, gay shame, etc. These guys are still hyper aware of how folks perceive them. Nonetheless, it is nice that things do seem to be shifting among Black/Latino males, despite there still being quite a bit of ways to go. And Bad Bunny does have his own type of sex appeal.
sfhairy
OMG, he MAY get with a guy. Bullsh*t! Poor Graham is still straight chasing.
succubus
who cares? could he be any more physically unattractive?
jayceecook
What’s your Instagram for comparison?
Kangol2
He just openly called out transphobia at a concert the other night (including wearing a t-shirt that read “Mataron a Alexa – No a un hombre en una falda” (They killed Alexa, not a man in a dress), so it seems to me he may be on a journey of self-discovery, which includes public affirmation of LGBTQ people and steps to let his fans and peers know that he is part of that (our) community. That can mean many things, and it’s more complex than being reduced to being straight, or bi, or gay, but those identities tend to be the way things are still viewed by man people, with all kinds of ramifications. His fellow star Ozuna participated in a gay porn film–he masturbated himself solo in one room while a trio had sex in another room–and caught all kinds of hell for it, even though Ozuna basically seems to be hetero, and probably was in the film for some quick cash. The uproar was intense, and Bad Bunny supported Ozuna throughout, probably out of genuine solidarity but also because, based on other statements and actions, he is at the least pro-LGBTQ, and at most, family.
Donston
The dude did flat-out say that he is heterosexual and is only into women and has only dated women. Claiming that you’re going to maintain an “open mind” isn’t the same as claiming to be a part of some “community”. I’m going to choose to believe him, because there’s really nothing out here reflecting anything else. Perhaps he has some gender fluidity or some curiosities/questioning going on. But let’s just give him credit for not being one of those attention-seeking “allies”. It doesn’t have to more than that.
There’s still clearly a lot of homophobia, trans-phobia, hetero pressures, internalized homophobia, gay insecurity, same-sex passions/affections/love shame going on with many guys. Honestly, perhaps if we stop the identity peddling and stop wanting people to be a part of some “lgtbq community” it would be easier for some of these dudes to be casually honest with their dimensions and their struggles and to live their life in earnest. That “family” and “community” stuff is too generally overreaching. That kind of mentality helps lead to straight/hetero-leaning worship and obsession (which Graham clearly suffers from). It helps lead to people taking on “queer” identities while still mostly promoting hetero passions, hetero affections, hetero-romanticism, hetero love, hetero relationships and still leaning on hetero/non-homo privilege. That mentality helps to keep all of this identity politicking going. And it just places too much pressure on individuals. Simply promote honesty and living freely. That’s all we need. A lot of the “lgbtq community” stuff is a part of the problem not the solution.
jaleoman
Queerty you forgot to mention that Ricky Martin wrote the song “ Caro” for Bad Bunny and also do the chorus in the song.
Cam
I like that he’s an ally. My only problem is, the way he phrases it, it makes it sound almost like you can choose.
If he is heterosexual and likes women, with no attraction to men, it’s not going to change when he gets older. Better to just be an ally then to be “Cool” and fluid.
Donston
Fluidity is real. Plenty of people experience shifting dimensions in their orientation. It’s just extremely rare for a dude who’s entirely hetero in his mid 20s to experience anything else. But you never know. I will say that many are taking this fluidity stuff and misusing it or using it to manipulate. Some are using it to pander and to come off “cool” and “open minded”. Some are using it to distract from where they in the romantic, sexual, affection, emotion, relationship contentment spectrum. Some are using it just to make sure they’re not seen as “gay”. All of these terminologies are eventual double-edged swords.
Cam
@Donston Exactly
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Maybe he is beginning to test the waters. Just to beginning to explore something he has been afraid to try or announce….
I know some guys who repressed their sexuality for years including marriages and kids..
Gabby
Any person trying to help with gay rights is a friend but until he starts dating a guy, then he and so many artists are just pandering to the gay market.
ShiningSex
and who’s shocked? NO ONE
Josh447
Love this guy. Great asset.
C_Alan
He’s found his niche audience (suckers). Expend your energy on out and proud men, not users.