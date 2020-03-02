Bad Bunny opens up about sexual fluidity, won’t rule out being with a man

Puerto Rican rapper and longtime LGBTQ ally Bad Bunny made headlines in January with the release of his music video “Caro,” which left many wondering if he might identify as queer. Now, in a new interview with the LA Times, he’s setting the record straight. Sorta.

In “Caro,” Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, can be seen getting his nails done while watching a fashion show in a pink mansion. He then morphs into a female version of himself (played by model Jazmyne Joy) before reappearing later in the video, only to be kissed by another man as well as by his female self.

Many interpreted the music video as a nod to both gender fluidity and a metaphor for Bad Bunny embracing his own femininity. Some also questioned if it was his way of coming out as bisexual.

Now, speaking to the LA Times, the 25-year-old says he isn’t particularly interested in labeling his sexuality. Like many of his peers, he views it as fluid.

“It does not define me,” he says. “At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life.”

He adds, “But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women.”

Bad Bunny has been a vocal LGBTQ ally since bursting onto the scene in 2016.

Over the years, he’s praised women who don’t shave their body hair, criticized a nail salon that denied him entry, and called out reggaeton star Don Omar for making antigay remarks.

“Homophobia in this day and age?” he tweeted. “How embarrassing, man.”

And just last week, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he paid tribute to Alexa Negrón Luciano, a trans woman who was brutally murdered in Puerto Rico.

Watch that performance below.