Bad Bunny opens up about kissing men and now we love him even more

2022 saw Bad Bunny have the top-selling album and tour of the year, as well as becoming the most streamed artist on Spotify for the third year in a row.

A longtime queer ally, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is also set to receive the Vanguard Award at this year’s GLAAD Awards for promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.

In the past, Bad Bunny’s has used his music, videos and performances to express his advocacy for the queer community. Recent examples include dressing in drag in the music video for “Yo Perreo Sola,” and wearing a shirt on The Tonight Show that acknowledged the death of Alexa Negrón Luciano, a trans woman murdered in Puerto Rico.

Singer @sanbenito performed on @FallonTonight wearing a shirt that reads “THEY KILLED ALEXA NOT A MAN IN A SKIRT.” He did so to draw attention to the death of 27-year-old Alexa Negrón Luciano, a transgender woman who was shot to death on Sunday amid cackles from her assailants. pic.twitter.com/tRWqEdlRiz — ?van Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 28, 2020

He’s also no stranger to kissing men.

At the 2022 VMAs, Bad Bunny locked lips with one of his male backup dancers during his performance of “Tití Me Preguntó.” He also nearly broke the internet after pics of him making out with Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal in their upcoming film Cassandro leaked online.

In a new cover story for Time magazine, the 29-year-old opened up about his man-on-man face suck saying he finds it “very cool.”

“My first kiss for a movie and it was with a man,” he said of the steamy scene with Bernal. “That’s the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life.”

Jokes aside, unlike some actors who balk if a part requires a same-sex romp, BB isn’t held back by tired masculinity stereotypes and has no issue with doing whatever is required to play a gay role.

“If you’re acting, you’re being someone you’re not. So when they asked me for that, I said, ‘Yes, I’m here for whatever you want,'” he shared. “I think it was very cool; I didn’t feel uncomfortable.” You heard that, Matt Dillon?!

While fans can expect to see Cassandro on Amazon Prime sometime in the future, another highly-anticipated project of his looks to have stalled.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the “Dakiti” singer would become the latest Marvel superhero in a standalone comic book film El Muerto, making him the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie. The film was set to hit theaters in Jan 2024.

While the project is now said to be “in development,” Bad Bunny hinted he could me replaced by another Latin hunk.

“Maybe they’ll switch me out for Pedro Pascal,” the Grammy winner jokingly said to the outlet.

Now we just need Bunny to smooch Papi Pedro in a movie, stat!

Watch Bad Bunny’s werk his charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent in his drag-tastic 2020 video “Yo Perreo Sola” below: