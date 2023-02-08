Bad Bunny tops with Rauw Alejandro after the Grammys

Bad Bunny’s infectious performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards is helping grow his massive fan base even further.

The Puerto Rican singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, kicked off the ceremony with his Spanish-language songs “El Apagon” and “Después De La Playa” and won best música urbana album for his blockbuster album Un Verano Sin Ti.

And now BB’s success continues to skyrocket as the fourth single from the album, “Party,” has soared to the top of the charts.

The song–which is a collaboration with fellow Boricua hottie Rauw Alejandro–moved up three notches to #1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart this week. “Party” saw an increase of more than 9% in impressions, for a total of 10.2 million.

While the track doesn’t have an official video, a 360 degree visualizer clip will get you into the festive mood:

Despite their collaboration, Alejandro, who is known as the King of Modern Reggaeton, came up a little short at the Grammys as his album Trap Cake, Vol. 2 lost out against Bad Bunny for best música urbana album.

While we wait with bated breath for the sexy duo to release a video of their duet, their Instagram feeds feature a plethora of eye candy to enjoy:

Beyond his fantastic music, Bad Bunny is also getting recognized for his continued allyship to the queer community.

On Wednesday, GLAAD announced the 28-year-old will receive the Vanguard Award at this year’s GLAAD Awards for promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.

In the past, Bad Bunny’s has used his music, videos and performances to express his advocacy for the queer community. Recent examples include dressing in drag in the music video for “Yo Perreo Sola,” kissing a male dancer at the VMAs, and wearing a shirt on The Tonight Show that acknowledged the death of Alexa Negrón Luciano, a trans woman murdered in Puerto Rico.

He is also executive producing the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the bestselling YA novel, “They Both Die in the End,” which centers on a queer Latinx storyline, and is set to makeout with Gael García Bernal in the upcoming indie film Cassandro.

SE FILTRAN IMÁGENES DE BAD BUNNY BESANDO A OTRO HOMBRE Circula en redes sociales unas fotografías donde se ve a Bad Bunny besando al actor mexicano, Gael García. Las imágenes son parte de la película "Cassandro", basada en el primer luchador profesional en declararse gay. pic.twitter.com/Tg4gzCTeiO — Diario La Huella (@LaHuellaSV) January 25, 2023

