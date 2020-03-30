Bad Bunny twerks in latex and thigh-highs in new music video

Bad Bunny is nothing if not committed to his quest towards standing up against toxic masculinity and machismo culture in the music industry and Latinx community.

In his new music video “Yo Perreo Sola” (“I Twerk Alone”), the Puerto Rican trap artist gets a full drag makeover, showing off three iconic looks, including a red latex getup, a skintight animal print dress, and some sexy thigh-high boots.

The song and its accompany video are about letting women dance at the club without constantly being harassed by horny guys.

Related: Bad Bunny’s birthday suit, John Legend’s new trunks, & Laith Ashley’s blond locks

“I wrote it from the perspective of a woman,” the 26-year-old explains to Rolling Stone. “I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it–‘yo perreo sola’–because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes.”

At the end the video, a message reads in Spanish: “If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone.”

The video, released on Friday, has already amassed 40 million views on YouTube and is proving to be a huge hit with fans:

On the topic of bad bunny: we stan harder than ever before #yoperreosola pic.twitter.com/LryO9Khmzm — Alejandra que dijo (@AlejandraS__) March 27, 2020

won’t be able to stop thirsting over bad bunny in this scene ? ? #YoPerreoSola pic.twitter.com/bY4iOj2AGu — kc (@k_swizzler93) March 27, 2020

Bad bunny is hot as fuck as a man and as a woman. #YoPerreoSola pic.twitter.com/aiVmtv6NON — noelsito (@noelswerve) March 27, 2020

Producer: “We have no models, they’re all on quarantine.” Bad Bunny: “Yo perreo sola.” pic.twitter.com/GOITahIACJ — Darihana Nova (@DarihanaNova) March 28, 2020

just watched the yo perreo sola video &………. Bad Bunny about to have Latino machismo culture triggered pic.twitter.com/RZOOJAUniA — ? (@thebayjayy) March 27, 2020

“Yo Perreo Sola” is the fourth single from Bad Bunny’s sophomore album, YHLQMDLG, which was released on February 29.

Watch.

Oh, and just in case you missed it, here’s that hip shaking TikTok video he posted to Instagram a couple of weeks ago…

Related: 6 times Bad Bunny proved to be one of the most woke LGBTQ allies out there