Bad Bunny twerks in latex and thigh-highs in new music video

Bad Bunny is nothing if not committed to his quest towards standing up against toxic masculinity and machismo culture in the music industry and Latinx community.
In his new music video “Yo Perreo Sola” (“I Twerk Alone”), the Puerto Rican trap artist gets a full drag makeover, showing off three iconic looks, including a red latex getup, a skintight animal print dress, and some sexy thigh-high boots.
The song and its accompany video are about letting women dance at the club without constantly being harassed by horny guys.
“I wrote it from the perspective of a woman,” the 26-year-old explains to Rolling Stone. “I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it–‘yo perreo sola’–because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes.”
At the end the video, a message reads in Spanish: “If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone.”
The video, released on Friday, has already amassed 40 million views on YouTube and is proving to be a huge hit with fans:
Bad Bunny said “f*ck masculinity!” He’s literally EVERYTHING!! ? #YoPerreoSola
pic.twitter.com/Uwl3dH8Vu3
— Tony Maximoff? (@mr_estark) March 27, 2020
On the topic of bad bunny: we stan harder than ever before #yoperreosola pic.twitter.com/LryO9Khmzm
— Alejandra que dijo (@AlejandraS__) March 27, 2020
won’t be able to stop thirsting over bad bunny in this scene ? ? #YoPerreoSola pic.twitter.com/bY4iOj2AGu
— kc (@k_swizzler93) March 27, 2020
Bad bunny is hot as fuck as a man and as a woman. #YoPerreoSola pic.twitter.com/aiVmtv6NON
— noelsito (@noelswerve) March 27, 2020
Producer: “We have no models, they’re all on quarantine.”
Bad Bunny: “Yo perreo sola.” pic.twitter.com/GOITahIACJ
— Darihana Nova (@DarihanaNova) March 28, 2020
just watched the yo perreo sola video &………. Bad Bunny about to have Latino machismo culture triggered pic.twitter.com/RZOOJAUniA
— ? (@thebayjayy) March 27, 2020
“Yo Perreo Sola” is the fourth single from Bad Bunny’s sophomore album, YHLQMDLG, which was released on February 29.
Watch.
Oh, and just in case you missed it, here’s that hip shaking TikTok video he posted to Instagram a couple of weeks ago…
2 Comments
dinard38
Oh, Bad Bunny. Just come on out, for heaven’s sake. You don’t need to make up excuses to dress in drag and twerk.
Donston
Let’s just resist the “Is Bad Bunny a part of the ‘queer community” talk. First, we have the entire gender, gender expression, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional, relationship spectrum. At least 50% of the population does not fit into the “perfectly normal” end of that spectrum. And the dude has already admitted multiple times to having dimensions in his sense of gender and gender expressions. While Taylor Swift just did a video where she played a dude and no one cared. Yet, some were claiming this vid was Bad Bunny’s “coming out” video. That’s the type of double standards that irk me. And I’m just tired of the identity politics and tired of folks trying to claim people as a part of some “community”. Then you had women on social media defending Bad Bunny from the homophobic/femm-phobic/trans-phobic/misogynistic dudes by reiterating that BB is really into chicks and would steal those dudes’ girlfriends. You don’t combat toxic masculinity by promoting hetero supremacy and homo shame. I swear, so many of these supposedly “progressive” women are problematic af. I do feel Bad Bunny does pander and bait, and he plays up certain aspects for attention, clout and social media praise. But I ultimately don’t care much. As long as he keeps it cute and unproblematic, it’s all good.