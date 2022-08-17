Bad Bunny has us feeling extra parched with his latest foray into fem for Harper’s Bazaar

Puerto Rican rap heartthrob and staunch LGBTQ ally Bad Bunny just landed a spot as Harper’s Bazaar’s first Latino cover star, and boy, did he look good doing it.

His outfit for this historic layout? A creme blazer over a layered gown.

Look how he ate that:

Bad Bunny becomes the first Latino to ever cover Harper’s Bazaar. pic.twitter.com/YoMH0XXPqU — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 16, 2022

This is far from Benito’s first walk on the fem side. He’s donned skirts, dresses, and even full drag time and time again. In the article, he touches on why he’s come to blur the lines of gender in his fashion so much more often.

“Maybe at the very beginning of my career, I tried to pretend I was someone that I’m not,” he says. “But I learned that that’s the way artists lose themselves.”

He really started cutting loose around the time of his second studio album, aptly titled YHLQMDLG (meaning “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana”, or “I Do Whatever I Want”).

Be it photoshoots, red carpets, music videos, or live performances, Bad Bunny has probably done it wearing something flowy and tailored at least once.

Here are some of the highlights of his frock-rocking:

Wow. Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) wore a skirt on the @FallonTonight with a sweater that read “they killed Alexa, not a man with a skirt”

Alexa was transgender woman in Puerto Rico ridiculed & killed, on her birthday, by murderers who videotaped the crime & posted it on social media. pic.twitter.com/i2iBAmdVK5 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 28, 2020

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) appeared in drag in his new music video for “Yo Perreo Sola”. Not only does he advocate for transgender rights and redefining masculinity, he looks DAMN good doin it 😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/j6LB5U5sxV — RAW Magazine (@rawmagcmu) March 28, 2020

Bad Bunny in Louis Vuitton and Burberry for W MAG. https://t.co/WX0VF9HcRb pic.twitter.com/GYVZvR1Jcj — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) May 4, 2021

Bad bunny is wearing Haus Laboratories makeup products for his allure November 2021 cover story pic.twitter.com/IGBiiYuFvJ — Hamz (@HausGucci) October 12, 2021

Bad Bunny for Jacquemus campaign! pic.twitter.com/1rckcObpJe — ideservecouture (@ideservecouture) February 7, 2022

last met post I guess. Bad Bunny’s Burberry look should get a lot attention and love though. Truly capture the era, while also at the same time clearly represent the brand and its iconic element of trench. Very experimental, very fun, but still formal, the perfect combi for Met. pic.twitter.com/TSgErdG5RF — janjan’s momager ⏳ (@shiningnyu) May 4, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @badbunnypr

There are some who call his style a marketing ploy, but he says otherwise.

“People on the outside can think that I have a strategy or I wear this to call for attention,” he says. “In reality, I just know who I am.”

And his “Yo Perreo Sola” video proved that “who he is” is fluid, talented, and hot: