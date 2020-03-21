Instastuds

Bad Bunny’s birthday suit, John Legend’s new trunks, & Laith Ashley’s blond locks

By

This week The Rosie O’Donnell Show announced a one-night revival, Lance Bass flaunted his disposable income, the Coronavirus shut down the nation’s gyms, and the White Party spread it to a city near you. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Bad Bunny got a tan.

Singer Ken XY channeled Britney.

John Legend bought matching swimsuits.

I have crabs

Below Deck‘s Bruno Duarte filled out his trunks.

Chris Mazdzer had surgery.

Derrick Gordon drove his downstairs neighbors crazy.

No Excuses, lets stay fit ladies and gents ??

Jake Bain went to the beach.

Laith Ashley walked in the woods.

John Halbach turned 40.

Eliad Cohen worked out with frozen food.

Andy Cohen came down with Coronavirus.

Johnny Sibilly self quarantined in a selfie zone.

selfie! ?

Aidan Faminoff took a bath.

Darren Young did yoga at home.

Jonathan Van Ness did Antoni Porowski‘s hair.

Happy birthday zaddy @antoni

Milk got outside.

think outdoor thoughts! ???? #tbt but stay inside ??

Cirque Du Soleil acrobat Michael Atanante snuggled with a bud.

Ryan Kelley vacuumed the driveway.

I'm running out of things to clean.. #quarantine

Follower Joshua M. Cruz took a hike.

Scarlet Envy showed some thigh.

Her… butterflies?

Titanius Maximus shaved his cheeks.

SHALL I KEEP SHAVING THE CHEEKS OR NAH? ????? #PAPI

And Aquaria had water.

Have a drink, clink ??

