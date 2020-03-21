Bad Bunny’s birthday suit, John Legend’s new trunks, & Laith Ashley’s blond locks

This week The Rosie O’Donnell Show announced a one-night revival, Lance Bass flaunted his disposable income, the Coronavirus shut down the nation’s gyms, and the White Party spread it to a city near you. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Bad Bunny got a tan.
Singer Ken XY channeled Britney.
I know it’s been awhile. I’m not sorry I kept you waiting. ————————————————————— Undies: @meatunderwear ————————————————————— Photos: @jflo_lefty ————————————————————— #KenXY #singer #songwriter #musicproducer #model #dancer #body #singing #vocalist #instaguys #beards #buff #sexy #instaguy #beyou #gainsallday #malebeauty #art #portrait #LA #meatunderwear #undies #muscles #getripped #tightywhities
John Legend bought matching swimsuits.
Below Deck‘s Bruno Duarte filled out his trunks.
Chris Mazdzer had surgery.
Surgery #2 was a success! This time it was to repair a torn tendon in my elbow that has been plaguing me since this fall. I can’t thank @dreugenebyrne and all of the nurses and doctors at @adirondack_health who squeezed me in at the of Friday with little notice. I am so proud to be a part of this community although I am not here full time. I am truly humbled by everyone’s sacrifice to get me in and on the operating table. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Now it’s time to rest up and finally start the full healing process. Beijing isn’t as far away as it seems! #thankyou #surgery #amcmedical #saranaclake #finallypubacktogether #humptydumpty #thesweatlife
Derrick Gordon drove his downstairs neighbors crazy.
Jake Bain went to the beach.
Laith Ashley walked in the woods.
John Halbach turned 40.
Eliad Cohen worked out with frozen food.
Andy Cohen came down with Coronavirus.
After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.
Johnny Sibilly self quarantined in a selfie zone.
Aidan Faminoff took a bath.
Darren Young did yoga at home.
Be absolutely fearless in the pursuit of making your mental and physical health a #1 priority. That’s why I’m continuing to do what sets my mind, body, and soul on fire. #healthiswealth #blockthehate #selfie ?? • • • • #closedfistopenheart #whateverittakes #yogaformen #poweredbypride #closedfistopenheart #KWYC #knowhatyouconsume #yoga #fitness #meditation #love #mindfulness #workout #wellness #yogaeveryday #health #motivation #cbd #hemp #cbdoil #cbdlife #cbdheals #cbdhealth #cbdmovement #health #nodaysoff
Jonathan Van Ness did Antoni Porowski‘s hair.
Milk got outside.
Cirque Du Soleil acrobat Michael Atanante snuggled with a bud.
Ryan Kelley vacuumed the driveway.
Follower Joshua M. Cruz took a hike.
Give yourself the love you deserve even when people would rather see you hate yourself. Show the world that you are here, you exist and you matter. No matter what you look like.? . . #photography #losangeles #model #modeling #hiking #fitness #melanin #blackmalemodels #tattoo #gym
Scarlet Envy showed some thigh.
Titanius Maximus shaved his cheeks.
And Aquaria had water.
