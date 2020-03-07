Instastuds

Bad Bunny’s bulge, Ronnie Woo’s back, & Matteo Lane’s mustache

By · 11 comments

This week Aaron Schock came out of the closet and wrote a novel, Antonio Sabàto Jr. revealed he was blacklisted into a construction job, and VH1 gave Drag Race‘s Sherry Pie the boot over serious sexual misconduct allegations. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Miguel Angel Silvestre relaxed.

? @bernardodoral

Jake Bain wore denim.

~Business casual~ ?

Bad Bunny moved his hips.

Ronnie Woo got on his knees.

I rarely fart outdoors, but if I do I lean like this.

Matthew Dempsey found a dog.

I made a lot of mistakes with friends through my 20’s and didn’t always show up. I kind of just assumed people would always stick around, took em for granted, and then was hurt when I didn’t feel like a priority. I’m really grateful for all the friends I had and everything I had to learn so now I know how to keep showing the fuck up for the people I love today. And I’m particularly grateful to those friends who stuck around as I grew. I just got back from El Salvador celebrating a milestone birthday of one of the most resilient and loyal friends I’ve had for the past 14 years and got to make new memories with friends both old and new. And how great that we can live, fuck up, forgive, and learn so we can keep staying open to all the beauty and connection this life has for us.

Niv Nissim rested in Thailand.

Prince Royce ordered room service.

Breakfast in bed? #AlterEgoTour

Lil Nas X let the light hit his abs.

Milk dressed down.

Matthew Camp met Dexter Mayfield.

Oh Heeeyy Daddy Matt ?

The Brit Crew’s Ashraf Ejjbair took a hike.

John Duff auditioned for Katy Perry.

Matteo Lane sported a fake mustache.

??

Laith Ashley got some sun.

KJ Apa looked down.

@kennethcappello

Alex Newell and Nick Adams got together.

Matthew Wilkas, Matthew Risch and Rightor Doyle shared a bed.

Love is BLAND

Omar Sharif Jr. looked back.

A cactus and a cocktease ? ?

Antoni Porowski tested the water.

Singer/musician Ken XY wore white.

Max Emerson and Andres Camilo watched TV.

Anthony Bowens got in the ring.

It’s my time now ?: @ukulelepunk

Dan Amboyer took a break.

Simon Dunn climbed a rock.

Daniel Newman showed some skin.

And Garrett Clayton took a dip.

Florida tricked me into thinking it was summer ??

