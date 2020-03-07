Bad Bunny’s bulge, Ronnie Woo’s back, & Matteo Lane’s mustache

View this post on Instagram

I made a lot of mistakes with friends through my 20’s and didn’t always show up. I kind of just assumed people would always stick around, took em for granted, and then was hurt when I didn’t feel like a priority. I’m really grateful for all the friends I had and everything I had to learn so now I know how to keep showing the fuck up for the people I love today. And I’m particularly grateful to those friends who stuck around as I grew. I just got back from El Salvador celebrating a milestone birthday of one of the most resilient and loyal friends I’ve had for the past 14 years and got to make new memories with friends both old and new. And how great that we can live, fuck up, forgive, and learn so we can keep staying open to all the beauty and connection this life has for us.