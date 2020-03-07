Bad Bunny’s bulge, Ronnie Woo’s back, & Matteo Lane’s mustache

This week Aaron Schock came out of the closet and wrote a novel, Antonio Sabàto Jr. revealed he was blacklisted into a construction job, and VH1 gave Drag Race‘s Sherry Pie the boot over serious sexual misconduct allegations. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Miguel Angel Silvestre relaxed.
Jake Bain wore denim.
Bad Bunny moved his hips.
Ronnie Woo got on his knees.
Matthew Dempsey found a dog.
View this post on Instagram
I made a lot of mistakes with friends through my 20’s and didn’t always show up. I kind of just assumed people would always stick around, took em for granted, and then was hurt when I didn’t feel like a priority. I’m really grateful for all the friends I had and everything I had to learn so now I know how to keep showing the fuck up for the people I love today. And I’m particularly grateful to those friends who stuck around as I grew. I just got back from El Salvador celebrating a milestone birthday of one of the most resilient and loyal friends I’ve had for the past 14 years and got to make new memories with friends both old and new. And how great that we can live, fuck up, forgive, and learn so we can keep staying open to all the beauty and connection this life has for us.
Niv Nissim rested in Thailand.
Prince Royce ordered room service.
Lil Nas X let the light hit his abs.
Milk dressed down.
Matthew Camp met Dexter Mayfield.
The Brit Crew’s Ashraf Ejjbair took a hike.
John Duff auditioned for Katy Perry.
Matteo Lane sported a fake mustache.
Laith Ashley got some sun.
KJ Apa looked down.
Alex Newell and Nick Adams got together.
Matthew Wilkas, Matthew Risch and Rightor Doyle shared a bed.
Omar Sharif Jr. looked back.
Antoni Porowski tested the water.
Singer/musician Ken XY wore white.
View this post on Instagram
How often do you say “thank you” for what you have? —————————————————————— Photo: @hellochristophersherman ——————————————————————#KenXY #singer #songwriter #musicproducer #model #dancer #body #pecs #arms #stud #singing #vocalist #instaguys #beards #buff #sexy #instaguy #beyou #gainsallday #35mm #malebeauty #art #portrait #sunset #briefs #LA #tightywhiteys
Max Emerson and Andres Camilo watched TV.
Anthony Bowens got in the ring.
Dan Amboyer took a break.
Simon Dunn climbed a rock.
Daniel Newman showed some skin.
And Garrett Clayton took a dip.
11 Comments
emburacas1974
If you want to find a sex partner for the night? Then come on GrindrPro.com and sign up. Only hot guys near you!
alfredomason
GTindr.Com – a great project for adults who are looking for a sex partner
justgeo
WTF do most of these assholes have to do with being GAY? What is this site about?
Please help me understand!!!!!!!
MISTERJETT
SIGH!!!!!!!!
Kangol2
Many of them ARE gay or bi or trans. Do you not know this? If not, that’s on you! One, Antony Porowski, is on a show literally titled Queer Eye!
Beachman
WTF? I don’t get it…..what exactly do these people contribute to the world? Is this how these people spend their time? Self-absorbed, vanity shots of themselves for the masses? WTF encourages this vapid and shallow behavior? Ahh….right….Queerty……good job!
Kangol2
Hottie Ken XY, Bad Bunny shaking his hips, Prince Royce, Lil Nas X, Ashraf for the international touch, Anthony Bowens is back, Laith Ashley on the trans tip, Ronnie Woo not eating for a change, Matt & Dexter, no Derrick Gordon–looks like you’re changing things up a bit this week, Queerty.
Karrnal
All you guys complaining about these pics? Please notice that the New York Times does not have a section of Attractive Guys. I usually don’t know who these Queerty guys are, but it’s nice to have a bundle of cute-guy photos delivered to me on a regular basis. If the presence of the pics confuse you, don’t look at them. Subscribe to Time magazine and shut up.
Dick Mayhem
So the inventor of “pretty privilege” was a user who expected people to always be there for him and was hurt when they didn’t make him top priority. Interesting.
ScottOnEarth
Bad Bunny’s bulge? Didn’t see much bulging in that vid
Doug
Does anyone else have to go directly to Instagram to see these photos? They used to link automatically and I could see them on this page. I’m wondering if there’s a setting I’m overlooking?