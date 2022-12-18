TIKTALK

Bad Bunny’s pink dress, Andres Camilo’s wood floors, & Michael Henry’s “gaping” date

By

See how the White House celebrated Joe Biden’s signature on the Respect For Marriage act, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

David Archuleta did a dance.

@davidarchieOh you know just trying another tiktok dance at the gym

♬ Ariana Grande Last Christmas Showmusik Dance Remix – Showmusik Sounds

Michael Henry had a twink.

@michaelhenry915 Do you know how to sweet talk a man as well? It’s kind of like my signature move. #gay #queer #lgbtq #funny #standup #gaystandup #fyp #fy ♬ original sound – Michael Henry

Eileen Hanley told the truth

@glitterwrists Take notes straights xoxo #bi #bisexual #gay #queer #lesbian #wlw #sapphic #lgbt #lgbtq ♬ original sound – glitterwrists

Sienna Scibird walked like a lesbian.

@sienna.scibird ur cute jeans #gay #GenshinImpact33 ♬ muerto gang – qubelly🗽

Andres Camilo remodeled the house.

@andrescamilo___ just let it out #homerenovation #DIY ♬ The Chain (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

The office gay brought coffee.

@officialmisstake That’s sub-zero measured in Kelvins xx #fyp #foryoupage #comedy #gay #lgbt #lgbtq #office #officegay #coffee #icedcoffee #latte #icedlatte #christmas #merrychristmas #cold #ice #snow #uk #weather ♬ original sound – vicmram

Jye Colacino went to Costco.

@jye1515 If you weren’t out being gay last night, where were you!? #gay #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbt🌈 #gaytiktok #gayboy #pride ♬ original sound – notreallykathandkim

Hina dropped hints.

@hina new series alert? 🚨 #lgbt🌈 #wlw #gay #comedy ♬ original sound – Hina

Tom and James showed off their tree.

@husbandcutieswho else LOVES disco?

♬ The Sims Theme – Steve Jablonsky

And Bad Bunny blew a kiss.

@juliocsrglz highlight of 2022 and my whole life🐰💗 #badbunnypr #badbunnyconcert #worldshottesttour #worldshottesttourhouston #jacquemus ♬ Efecto – Bad Bunny