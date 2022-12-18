Bad Bunny’s pink dress, Andres Camilo’s wood floors, & Michael Henry’s “gaping” date

See how the White House celebrated Joe Biden’s signature on the Respect For Marriage act, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
David Archuleta did a dance.
@davidarchieOh you know just trying another tiktok dance at the gym
Michael Henry had a twink.
Eileen Hanley told the truth
Sienna Scibird walked like a lesbian.
Andres Camilo remodeled the house.
The office gay brought coffee.
Jye Colacino went to Costco.
Hina dropped hints.
Tom and James showed off their tree.
@husbandcutieswho else LOVES disco?
And Bad Bunny blew a kiss.
