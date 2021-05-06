It’s a very bad day if your name is Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump is having a very bad day on Twitter after once again stepping in a steaming hot pile of proverbial dog sh*t and pissing off both liberals and conservatives alike.

Yesterday, the former first daughter shared a photo of herself getting her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“This afternoon, I gratefully received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” she wrote. “Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and one another.”

This afternoon, I gratefully received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and one another. ?? pic.twitter.com/7zcvuiG0a9 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 5, 2021

Just like the last time she posted a vaccine selfie, Ivanka managed to annoy and infuriate pretty much everyone.

Her father’s supporters were not pleased…

I hope this is a joke — Thomas Wojdyla (@thomas_wojdyla) May 6, 2021

Without understanding where the virus come from, I doubt if the vaccine work as expected — kite lee (@kitelee6) May 5, 2021

😡 — Veritas (Truth) Durga (Fighter) (@VeritasDurga) May 6, 2021

This truly concerns me. The truth about these injections is coming out, and I understand you wish to “set an example ” , your ultimate health and well-being are in jeopardy. — Linda Meek (@LindaMeek) May 6, 2021

Well it’s been nice knowing ya. pic.twitter.com/McTp5yvCKK — Pablo Cerradura de Puerta (@returnToEzra) May 6, 2021

Omg you’re going woke 🤬 — The English Lawn (@AreoCleanse) May 6, 2021

Being a test subject is not my idea of wisdom…. Sad that you and others would even condone this…. Can’t wait for Americans to wake up! — WhyDoesItMatter (@LeonPrice) May 5, 2021

We’re Not Going To Take It. 👍🇺🇸🦅 — Elise Raat (@EliseRaat) May 5, 2021

NO THANK YOU BUT I’M GLAD I LIVE IN AMERICA WHERE IT IS OUR CHOICE IF WE WANT TO GET THAT SHIT OUR NOT — Jessenia parsons (@Jesseniaparson3) May 6, 2021

Your mislead the injections are gene therapy — Keith Thomas King (@photoking63) May 5, 2021

And her critics weren’t too impressed either…

500,000. That is the tweet. — HRHOurania (@HrhOurania) May 5, 2021

For the virus your Daddy said wasn’t a problem? — Vicki Beddall (@vickibeddall) May 5, 2021

Thought it was going to magically disappear? — Jason Glazer (@Jason_Glazer) May 5, 2021

Ugh. Hadn’t seen this name or face for so long. Jarring. — JunkDrawer (@JunkDrawer) May 5, 2021

Turns out getting rid of your father was the best way to protect the country from this pandemic. — Lucy Haines (@lucy_haines) May 5, 2021

Remember when your father repeatedly said on tv that he wanted to have incestuous sex with you? — Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) May 5, 2021

How do you get a shot for something that doesn’t exist? 🤔 — Matt Johnson (@VivaMattyVegas) May 5, 2021

Thanks to President Biden for finally taking the pandemic seriously — Jayson Elliot (@JaysonElliot) May 5, 2021

Your father said it was a hoax and if he would have won the election herd immunity was going to be the cruel policy. Apologize to the families of the dead. — Bobbymax (@Bobbymax59) May 5, 2021

You’re still the worst. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) May 5, 2021

There have been more than 32 million cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States, resulting in over 575,000 deaths, according to the CDC.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.