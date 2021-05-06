whomp, whomp

It’s a very bad day if your name is Ivanka Trump

By

Ivanka Trump is having a very bad day on Twitter after once again stepping in a steaming hot pile of proverbial dog sh*t and pissing off both liberals and conservatives alike.

Yesterday, the former first daughter shared a photo of herself getting her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“This afternoon, I gratefully received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” she wrote. “Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and one another.”

Just like the last time she posted a vaccine selfie, Ivanka managed to annoy and infuriate pretty much everyone.

Her father’s supporters were not pleased…

And her critics weren’t too impressed either…

There have been more than 32 million cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States, resulting in over 575,000 deaths, according to the CDC.

