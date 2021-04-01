it rains, it pours

More bad news for alleged teen sex predator Matt Gaetz

By

We think it’s safe to say Rep. Matt Gaetz has not been having a great week. In fact, it’s been a pretty terrible one for the antigay lawmaker from Florida.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the Department of Justice is currently investigating whether he “had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him.”

Gaetz, of course, denies everything and says he’s the victim of a $25 million extortion scheme possibly being led by someone inside the Biden White House. Or something.

Hours before to the scandal broke, Axios reported that Gaetz had privately told confidantes that he was thinking about retiring before his term ends in 2023 to take a job at the right-wing propaganda network Newsmax.

The Daily Beast followed up with a second report saying Gaetz has been in talks with not only Newsmax, but also Fox News and One America News Network.

Since Gaetz has been accused of sleeping with a teenager, however, Fox has rushed out a statement basically saying it’s not interested in touching him with a ten foot pole.

“No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms, and we have no interest in hiring him,” the network said in a statement.

Meanwhile, neither OAN nor Newsmax are commenting on the rumors, other than a spokesman for the latter telling The Hill that the network does not disclose “talent discussions or future programming plans.”

But sources now say Gaetz is unlikely to land a gig at Newsmax. And OAN’s founder and CEO, Robert Herring, doesn’t seem interested in working with the guy either.

“Right now, I’m not really hiring anybody for talk shows,” he said. “I think he is a great congressman, and I told [that ‘somebody’] to tell him to stay there. That’s what I want Congressman Gaetz to do.”

Now, here’s what folx on Twitter have been saying about Gaetz’s teen sex scandal…

