More bad news for alleged teen sex predator Matt Gaetz

We think it’s safe to say Rep. Matt Gaetz has not been having a great week. In fact, it’s been a pretty terrible one for the antigay lawmaker from Florida.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the Department of Justice is currently investigating whether he “had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him.”

Gaetz, of course, denies everything and says he’s the victim of a $25 million extortion scheme possibly being led by someone inside the Biden White House. Or something.

Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

…and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

…of the ongoing extortion investigation. I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

Hours before to the scandal broke, Axios reported that Gaetz had privately told confidantes that he was thinking about retiring before his term ends in 2023 to take a job at the right-wing propaganda network Newsmax.

The Daily Beast followed up with a second report saying Gaetz has been in talks with not only Newsmax, but also Fox News and One America News Network.

Since Gaetz has been accused of sleeping with a teenager, however, Fox has rushed out a statement basically saying it’s not interested in touching him with a ten foot pole.

“No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms, and we have no interest in hiring him,” the network said in a statement.

Meanwhile, neither OAN nor Newsmax are commenting on the rumors, other than a spokesman for the latter telling The Hill that the network does not disclose “talent discussions or future programming plans.”

But sources now say Gaetz is unlikely to land a gig at Newsmax. And OAN’s founder and CEO, Robert Herring, doesn’t seem interested in working with the guy either.

“Right now, I’m not really hiring anybody for talk shows,” he said. “I think he is a great congressman, and I told [that ‘somebody’] to tell him to stay there. That’s what I want Congressman Gaetz to do.”

Now, here’s what folx on Twitter have been saying about Gaetz’s teen sex scandal…

Who thinks Matt Gaetz is putrid, sleazy shit ball? — ?4fuxake!? (@blueheartedly) April 1, 2021

Odd Matt Gaetz Facebook post I just found from 2016. pic.twitter.com/GSEKn376kx — John Aravosis ???????? (@aravosis) April 1, 2021

You would have thought QAnon would've caught Matt Gaetz for trafficking in underage women. After all isn't that what they claim to be about?! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 1, 2021

Republicans came down harder on Joe Biden for tripping while walking up stairs than they did on Matt Gaetz for trafficking underage girls for sex. — Grande Capo (@VoLinxx) April 1, 2021

Yes, Matt Gaetz can be the target of an extortion plot and guilty of sex-trafficking. In fact, there’d be nothing to extort him about if there was no there there. So don’t pay attention to his clouding the issue. He’s under investigation for a sex crime involving a minor. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) April 1, 2021

It's time for @mattgaetz to resign from Congress #ResignMattGaetz — ??Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit ?? (@DearAuntCrabby) April 1, 2021

Matt Gaetz is an April fool…and a May fool, a June fool, etc. — Annie C ? (@anet2111) April 1, 2021

I don’t get it. If @mattgaetz is NOT guilty of child sex trafficking, why would his family pay blackmail to keep that quiet? If anything, Gaetz’s so-called “defense” makes him look even more guilty! — Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) April 1, 2021

#MattGaetz is probably really sorry right now that he refuted all those stories about him being drunk a lot. — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) April 1, 2021

If no sex crime had occurred, there’d be no: – FBI probe

– concern by Gaetz about catching the purported *blackmailer*

– willingness by allies to engage in catching the supposed perp. Also, Gaetz doesn’t understand the difference between bribery, extortion and blackmail. pic.twitter.com/DaiurQPx4p — Monty 🇺🇸Lincoln’s Speeches🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) April 1, 2021

