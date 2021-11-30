Very, very, very bad news for Donald Trump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Meadows (@markmeadows)

Donald Trump is probably freaking out right now after CNN just reported that Mark Meadows is officially cooperating with the House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Related: Shocker: Trump’s potential new chief of staff is vehemently anti-LGBTQ

Trump’s homophobic former chief of staff has begun providing records and has agreed to appear before the committee for an initial interview. His cooperation marks a “critical shift” in the investigation. It also staves off a criminal contempt referral… for now.

How many calls from Mar-a- Lago do you think Mark Meadows got in the past few hours? — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) November 30, 2021

“Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the Select Committee through his attorney,” Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who chairs the committee, said in a statement released earlier today. “He has produced records to the committee and will soon appear for an initial deposition.”

“The Select Committee expects all witnesses, including Mr. Meadows, to provide all information requested and that the Select Committee is lawfully entitled to receive. The Committee will continue to assess his degree of compliance with our subpoena after the deposition.”

Related: Ivanka hosted a fancy dinner party the night after January 6 because of course she did

As for Meadows, his attorney says his client understands what is expected of him and is open to discussing certain topics, provided they don’t fall under executive privilege.

“As we have from the beginning, we continue to work with the Select Committee and its staff to see if we can reach an accommodation that does not require Mr. Meadows to waive Executive Privilege or to forfeit the long-standing position that senior White House aides cannot be compelled to testify before Congress,” attorney George Terwilliger said. “We appreciate the Select Committee’s openness to receiving voluntary responses on non-privileged topics.”

Mark Meadows saying that he'll 'cooperate' except for certain subjects like Donald Trump is like Jeffrey Dahmer saying he'll talk about everything but what's in the freezer. It's ultimately meaningless. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 30, 2021

CNN reports:

Even though Meadows has begun engaging with the committee in a more serious way, the extent to which he will fully cooperate and the question of what he will try to claim as executive privilege still hangs in the balance, according to multiple sources. The agreement means the committee will hold off from pursuing criminal contempt against him, though that route always remains a possibility as this fragile step forward could be temporary.