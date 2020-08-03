More bad news for Ellen? Meet her possible replacement.

Has Ellen’s replacement already been selected? Some insiders say yes.

Over the past few months, there have been rumors about a toxic working environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with some staff reporting they felt bullied, intimidated or discriminated against. Earlier this month, Buzzfeed ran a piece detailing the situation.

Ellen finally addressed the issue in an apology letter to her staff, but will that be enough to keep her show?

A source told US that Ellen, “is pissed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed,” and that she could be looking for a way out of the show entirely.

Well, it turns out that Warner Brothers has long been eyeing a replacement for the show’s titular host, even before the rumors started to swirl.

So before long you may be turning into The Ellen DeGeneres Show starring…James Corden. We assume they’ll workshop the show’s title a bit.

Corden’s The Late Late Show has risen to prominence in the talk circuit largely based on his warm personality and creative viral segments like Carpool Karaoke.

We could certainly see him shining in the daytime format, but we’re not counting Ellen out of the game quite yet.