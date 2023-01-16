Bad news for fans of Neil Patrick Harris’ show ‘Uncoupled’

Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled (Photo: Barbara Nitke/Netflix)

Netflix is not renewing Uncoupled for a second season.

The show was created by Darren Star (Sex In The City, Emily In Paris) and Jeffrey Richman. It starred Neil Patrick Harris as a 40-something gay man who is dumped by his long-term partner (Tuc Watkins).

Harris’s character, Michael, then had to navigate dealing with the grief of his relationship ending, and dating again on the NYC gay scene.

The rom-sticom also featured Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Uncoupled premiered last July. Variety notes it received solid reviews, scoring around 75% from critics and audiences alike. However, it did not pull in great viewing numbers. It debuted at number six on the Netflix ‘most watched’ chart upon release but dropped out of the top ten after a week.

Uncoupled had eight episodes and ended on a cliffhanger (spoiler alert follows!).

In the final show, Watkins’ character, Colin, tells Michael (Harris) that his decision to end the relationship may have been a big mistake.

Unless the show is picked up by another streamer, it looks like we’ll never know if they got back together.