Bad news for fans of Neil Patrick Harris’ show ‘Uncoupled’

Netflix is not renewing Uncoupled for a second season.
The show was created by Darren Star (Sex In The City, Emily In Paris) and Jeffrey Richman. It starred Neil Patrick Harris as a 40-something gay man who is dumped by his long-term partner (Tuc Watkins).
Harris’s character, Michael, then had to navigate dealing with the grief of his relationship ending, and dating again on the NYC gay scene.
The rom-sticom also featured Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden.
Uncoupled premiered last July. Variety notes it received solid reviews, scoring around 75% from critics and audiences alike. However, it did not pull in great viewing numbers. It debuted at number six on the Netflix ‘most watched’ chart upon release but dropped out of the top ten after a week.
Uncoupled had eight episodes and ended on a cliffhanger (spoiler alert follows!).
In the final show, Watkins’ character, Colin, tells Michael (Harris) that his decision to end the relationship may have been a big mistake.
Unless the show is picked up by another streamer, it looks like we’ll never know if they got back together.
2 Comments
Bob M
Too bad. Maybe not for everybody but it was a good attempt to show the life of a gay man who is dealing with not being part of the gay youth culture anymore. At least in NYC. Would’ve been nice to see what happened next after the cliff hanger ending, and more Tuc Watkins is never a bad thing. Was a nice companion piece to Sex and the City & And Just Like That. You could almost imagine Carrie and the girls just down the street having brunch.
JClark
An annoying show about self-absorbed people. No thank you.