More bad news for Jussie Smollett

The bad news just keeps coming for actor Jussie Smollett in his ongoing legal drama surrounding that alleged hate crime he may or may not have staged in January 2019.
A federal judge just dismissed his malicious prosecution lawsuit against the city of Chicago and several police officers.
Quick recap: In April of last year, the city of Chicago sued the Empire actor for the $130,000 it had to pay in overtime to police officers tasked with investigating the alleged hate crime.
Then in November, Smollett countersued, insisting that he didn’t have to pay anything because he had already forfeited his $10,000 bond to the city “as payment in full in connection with the dismissal of the charges against him.”
The counter lawsuit also stated that the actor was the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused him public humiliation and extreme distress.
But U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall was not swayed by Smollett’s argument.
Yesterday, she ruled that he can’t lodge a malicious prosecution claim against the city until all other proceedings against him are wrapped up and he’s been declared not guilty.
“While Smollett alleges the statements were unreliable and self-serving, he ignores that there was additional evidence to corroborate the Osundairo Brothers’ statements, including suspicious texts between the parties and the deposit of a large check to Abel shortly before the attack,” Kendall wrote in her 15-page ruling.
The judge went on to say that the Chicago Police Department’s motive was bringing Smollett to justice “for a crime it had probable cause to think he committed.” If he ends up being found not guilty, she said, he’s more than welcome to refile his claim. But until then, he’ll just have to wait.
In February, Smollett was indicted by a grand jury on six counts pertaining to making four false statements to police. He has plead not guilty to all six charges.
Last week, The New York Post reported that he met one of his alleged attackers, Abel Osundario, at a bathhouse, and that the two engaged in a sexual relationship before Smollett eventually hired Osundario and his brother to commit the hate crime.
7 Comments
jayceecook
The amount of denial one has to live in to not just give up and admit that it was faked at this point has to be massive. Probably enough to make America energy independent for decades. Or his lawyers and family have done amazing work keeping him convinced the right thing to do is to keep claiming his innocence. He is young enough that he could bounce back from this if he’d just throw himself at the mercy of the public and legal courts.
Chrisk
Yeah, I think he missed that boat right after it happened. Probably still could’ve bounced back. I think allot has to do with his family sticking by him. Everyone is in such denial that I think even he’s convinced himself that’s he’s innocent.
jayceecook
@Chrisk you’re probably correct. But if he played it right there’s a slim chance. People do like a good comeback. However the longer he denies this and the uglier the details become the further that possibility gets. I have wondered how much the family has their hands over this. I think they might be protecting him for the sake of the other kids’ careers.
Cam
This ruling seems very straight forward. The judge is just saying you can’t sue for malicious prosecution until it’s actually proven that the prosecution wasn’t valid.
Man, talk about a fall from grace, he had guest shots on TV shows, then gets a lead role on a show that also lets him release hit music. I have no idea what was going on in his head, if all this is true, then heavy drugs or something else?? I mean, actors bust their butts for ages and most don’t get a chance like that.
Chrisk
It was his overly inflated ego. He wasn’t happy with his $125,000 per episode.
Troysky
“….he ignores that there was additional evidence….” as the judge whispers “bye Felicia” …
trsxyz
Such a train-wreck. And what a shame. He had it all, and now he’s a pariah.