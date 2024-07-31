James Baldwin. (Getty Images)

James Baldwin, one of the most influential writers and thinkers of the 20th century, is remembered this year as the world commemorates the centennial birthday of The Icon—prolific author, poet, playwright, cultural critic, thought leader, and activist.

Baldwin’s profound contributions to literature, social criticism, and civil rights have left an indelible mark on the culture and political landscape. As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on his enduring legacy and the relevance of his work today.

Born on August 2, 1924, in Harlem, New York, Baldwin emerged from a challenging childhood marked by poverty and systemic racism. Despite hardships, he found solace and inspiration in the written word—and so did his audiences. Baldwin’s writings have influenced generations of readers globally and continue to be foundational for navigating history, race, and politics.

Baldwin’s literary achievements were only a portion of the man’s greatness. He was a prominent figure in the Civil Rights Movement and used his platform to advocate for racial equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and human dignity.

In short, Baldwin was the quintessential Renaissance man, and his life and legacy are being honored this week with celebrations across the country. Here is a sampling of some of the special events paying tribute to 100 years of the man, the myth, and the legend.

1. “This Morning, This Evening, So Soon: James Baldwin and the Voices of Queer Resistance” – The Smithsonian, Washington D.C.

National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution

Known for his outspoken stance against injustice, Baldwin’s legacy is explored through portraiture and biography, highlighting his influence in art, music, film, literature, and activism. Curated by Rhea L. Combs with consultation from Hilton Als, the exhibition runs from July 12, 2024, to April 20, 2025.

It features works by artists Lyle Ashton Harris, Richard Avedon, Glenn Ligon, and Lorna Simpson. The exhibit underscores Baldwin’s enduring impact and the community of creatives that supported him. The National Portrait Gallery is located at Eighth and G Streets N.W., Washington, D.C. For ticket information contact The Smithsonian https://www.si.edu/

2. JIMMY! – The Schomburg Center – Harlem, NYC

JIMMY! will feature the Schomburg Center’s collection of Baldwin’s archive of personal papers and materials from other research collections to highlight his literary career and legacy from childhood to death. This exhibition in Harlem, will illuminate the passion, brilliance, and courageous spirit of James “Jimmy” Baldwin. The Schomburg Center will hold an opening reception on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 12:00 to 3:00 PM ET. For ticket information contact The Schomberg Center. https://www.nypl.org/spotlight/baldwin100

3. Baldwin Centennial Project – Oakland Public Library

Oakland Public Theater is proud to present the Baldwin Centennial Project, August 1 to August 4, 2024, at Potrero Stage (San Francisco) and August 22, 2024 to September 1, 2024 at BAM House (Oakland), a new theatrical work examining James Baldwin’s personal life and work. From the churches of Harlem, through expatriation in Europe, into the civil unrest burgeoning out of the South to blossom across America, to his evolving public identity as a gay man, these events are as rich in drama as they are significant to the maturation of this important African-American artist and activist. The event is open to the public and ticket prices start at $10 donation. For more information contact The Oakland Public Theater. https://www.baldwincentennialproject.com/

4. Le Maison Baldwin – Paris, France

This momentous event will unite writers, scholars, activists, and artists worldwide to reflect Baldwin’s profound impact on literature, civil rights, and social justice. The James Baldwin Centennial Festival takes place September 9 to 13, 2024, and will center on the enduring legacy of James Baldwin with a week of inspiration, dialogue, and celebration. The event is open to the public in Paris, France, and ticket prices start at $50. For more information contact Le Maison. https://www.lamaisonbaldwin.org/centennial

5. Bronx Council on the Arts Centennial Celebration – Bronx, NYC

1958 photograph of Baldwin by Mottke Weissman

The Centennial Celebration Welcome Table in Memorial Tribute to James Baldwin honors the Centennial of a great American thinker, writer, and civil rights advocate, James Baldwin (1924-1987). A Welcome Table is welcoming to all, a place to agree to listen and share, even and perhaps especially, across differences. The event is sponsored by the James Baldwin Outdoor Learning Center and will take place on August 3, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM ET and the event is free for everyone. For more information contact The Bronx Council on the Arts. https://www.bronxarts.org/grants/community-arts-grant/centennial-celebration-welcome-table-in-memorial-tribute-to-james-baldwin.html

6. In His Own Words: A James Baldwin Centennial Celebration – Mechanics Institute – San Francisco, CA

Celebrate James Baldwin’s 100th birthday with an immersive night of readings and performances on August 2, 2024.. Attendees are invited to engage with works from and inspired by Baldwin, including written selections, film, music, and multimedia artworks. Featuring Arnold Grisham, Daniel B. Summerhill, Jewelle Gomez, Kevin Dublin, Laura Sheppard, Nigel Hatton, and Norman Gee. Co-sponsored by the Museum of the African Diaspora. This event will feature a night of readings and performances. Ticket prices for members of the Mechanics Institute are $8 and non-members pay $18. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-his-own-words-a-james-baldwin-centennial-celebration-tickets-929938730777

7. Citizen James, or the Young Man Without a Country – Syracuse, NY

By Kyle Bass | Directed by Joann Yarrow | Produced in partnership with 100 Black Men of Syracuse

100 Black Men of Syracuse and other partners are curating a two-night event dedicated to James Baldwin through immersive experiences and readings. Young James is an unknown aspiring “Negro” writer whose first novel has yet to be published. He awaits his flight, having just left his family with the news of his decision to flee America for refuge in Paris. He speaks no French. He has a one-way ticket and $40 in his pocket. Witness James Baldwin as he decides he must do something to save himself from the violent reality of racist America in 1948, a decision that sets him on the path to becoming a brilliant, powerful, and prophetic voice of the Civil Rights era and beyond. In celebration of Baldwin’s 100th birthday, Citizen James is a bridge that connects the past to our now. The event is scheduled for August 2, 2024 and August 3, 2024. The event is open to the public and free of charge. https://www.syracusestage.org/citizenjames/?t=1722290180

8. James Baldwin 100th Birthday Bash – Chattanooga Public Library – Chattanooga, TN

Photo by Ted Thai / The Life Picture Collection / Getty Images

The festivities kick off on Friday, August 2, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET in the Chattanooga Public Library Downtown auditorium, located at 1001 Broad Street. This event is free and open to the public! Guests will enjoy birthday cake and ice cream (while it lasts!) while viewing several TV interviews and conversations featuring Baldwin, including an excerpt from his legendary 1965 debate with William F. Buckley. Between screenings, there will be readings of Baldwin’s work and open-floor discussions, providing an opportunity to delve into Baldwin’s life and works. The event is free and open to the public. https://www.blackartsandideasfest.com/events/james-baldwins-100th-birthday-bash

9. James Baldwin: One Hundred Years – Cambridge, MA

Photo Credit: Kate True & Steven Flyte

Join hosts Denise Provost and Jean Dany Joachim as the Cambridge Arts, the Little Crêpe Café, and the New England Poetry Club for a celebration of the life and work of James Baldwin, on the occasion of his centennial! Free of charge and open to all: please come to read excerpts from Baldwin’s work and share your thoughts. The event is scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET. https://nepoetryclub.org/event/james-baldwin-one-hundred-years/

10. James Baldwin Centennial Celebration – The Dock Bookshop – Fort Worth, TX

The Dock Bookshop will host a special event honoring the legendary writer James Baldwin. Let’s celebrate his impact on literature, civil rights, and social justice. This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow Baldwin enthusiasts, share insights, and appreciate his timeless work. Don’t miss out on this unique gathering to commemorate Baldwin’s legacy and influence. The is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET and is free and open to the public. https://www.thedockbookshop.com/event/james-baldwins-centennial-celebration