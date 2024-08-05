native son

Baldwin 100: The Baldwin effect on young Black queer men  

By Cooper Jordan E, Johnson George M, Jones Obio, Minor Kelsey, and Ross Justen August 5, 2024 at 10:00am

August 2, 2024, marked the 100th birthday of the iconic James Baldwin. He was one of America’s most profound literary voices, and his work transcends time and continues to resonate with readers and thinkers across generations. Baldwin’s journey as a writer began at an early age, and he credits some of his early knowledge of the work to Richard Wright and Harriet Beecher Stowe. 

In his work, Baldwin’s influence on subsequent generations of writers is far-reaching. He’s a trailblazer exploring themes of race, sexuality, and identity and paved the way for new voices to emerge in American literature. In short, Baldwin, or Jimmy as he was affectionately known, didn’t live by any specific rules but instead carved out a path for others to follow. 

As one of the most prolific writers, his influence extended beyond the United States, resonating with writers and activists worldwide. Not only was he an inspiration through his writing, but also a mentor and friend to other writers. As new voices emerge and the literary landscape evolves, Baldwin’s influence remains a constant, guiding writers to explore the complexities of the human experience with honesty, courage, and grace. 

In his book Notes to a Native Son, Baldwin writes, “I consider that I have many responsibilities, but none greater than this: to last, as Hemingway says, and get my work done. I want to be an honest man and a good writer.” 

In his honor, we have asked a few Native Sons to pay tribute to his honorary vision and impact on their lives and work. Here are their “Notes to Baldwin.” 

Jordan E. Cooper

Jordan E. Cooper at the Native Son Awards (Native Son)

You are 100 years old today, yet somehow, the work that you have left us feels like newborn ideas. Newborn language. And a newborn rage for each generation. Your words fill in the gap of your absence on the frontline. They become shields in our hands as we enter the fire of ignorance. They become prayers that we recite over a demon-possessed Lady Liberty. They are Holy Water for us to sprinkle on Lady Justice as she shouts about the complicit burn they make her feel. They are balms for the marks she left on our skin after her exorcism. Your language is our gold. Gold that has been bought and paid for. Thanks to you, we have a golden key. Now, we just have to find the right door and pray it unlocks. But thank God your language is also a golden boot, just in case we need to kick that muthafu*** down. Happy Birthday, Maestro! 

– Jordan E. Cooper, playwright Oh Happy Day and Ain’t No Mo, showrunner for the Ms. Pat Show (IG: @jordanecooper)

George M. Johnson

George M. Johnson (photo: Sean Howard)

Books are meant to stand the test of time. They are not only a reflection of the past, but a testament to our present with clear guidelines on achieving a more liberated future. Your words continue to be a powerful force in America, which has yet to see its “promise and dream” come to fruition. As an author whose work has been banned, challenged, and attacked, I rely on remembering your resilience during Jim Crow and unimaginable times to continue to be a voice in this world. I remain inspired to always speak in a world that is adamant about Black folks, Black queer folks to stay silent. Your work added nuance and truth for so many who didn’t have the words to express their human condition truly.

You allowed space and paved a road that I, as a Black queer writer, continue to walk today. 

– George M. Johnson, The New York Times Best Selling author of All Boys Aren’t Blue (IG: @iamgmjohnson)

Obio Jones

Photo credit: Jeremiah Drummond

When I think about James Baldwin, unapologetic comes to mind. So much of my existence as a gay man has been colored by what I should or shouldn’t be doing. Reading and listening to words from someone who gave the power of their perception encouraged me to do the same. “To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all the time” are some of his words that have moved me. It validated my viewpoint on the systems that we live under. To reject ideology and language that doesn’t leave room for my freedom feels very Baldwin, which, in turn, lets me know I’m doing alright. As not only a gay man but a Black man, I am grateful that he didn’t hide, especially in a time that deemed same-sex attraction a mental illness, where race was a more convoluted experience, and where representation was few and far between. To be that bold reminds me that I can be that bold. It reminds me that I don’t have to be given freedom; I can give it to myself. James Baldwin…what a legacy. Happy 100 years.

Obio Jones, public speaker, activist, and influencer (IG: @obioojones)

Justen Ross

Photo provided by Justen Ross

James: The Human Torch

If you ask why I’ve been writing lately, I’d tell you it’s because I’m tired of hearing myself speak. I’m a slow burn in the morning, wondering about the genesis of my flame—FIRE.

Sometimes, when my pen meets my pad, it begins to grow legs of its own on paper. I write. And I write. And I write. And I write. And I write. So much until a flame takes hold of my hands—FIRE.

It feels like the pen and pad are having a conversation without me sometimes. And often, they strike lightning, gold, or a nerve. FIRE.

I wonder where that fire comes from. We’ve only met in the crevices of my ear, the nooks on my shoulder, reserved for you to touch. And the touch is warm. And the voice says, “FACE IT!”

And with every fiber of my imagination, I wish you up into the well of my words.

I think my pain and my heartbreak is unprecedented in the history of the world.

and

There you are. My soul is on fire in the corner of my bedroom, shooting wisdom through your gap tooth. It is wisdom I don’t know if I’m worthy of, but I receive it anyway. And smiles burn onto our faces.

I’m sorry it’s taken so long for me to say it, but thank you for that fire, James. Thank you for that fire.

Justen Ross, poet, and actor (IG: @jussten)

