Baldwin 100: The timeless style & savoir-faire of James Baldwin prove he’s the ultimate butch queen

By Emil Wilbekin August 1, 2024 at 12:00pm
American Writer James Baldwin in Paris. (Photo by Sophie Bassouls/Sygma via Getty Images)

Call it the gay aesthetic. 

It’s the perfect combination of masculine and feminine styles juxtaposed. Unapologetically. Intentionally. Dramatically. 

James Baldwin—the audacious activist, auteur, and anomaly—used fashion as a form of expression to amplify his genius, his gaiety, and his gayness as a Black gender nonconformist amid intense racism, revolutionary protests, and respectability politics. 

You see, a butch queen is fearless and will read you for filth, elegantly gather you, and fight for their lives (if need be) and punctuate it all with an effeminate gesture—a flick of the wrist with an enormous cocktail ring on their finger holding a cigarette with an inch long ash grasping for dear life. 

Baldwin knew in a society where beauty is held at the precipice that, a brilliant Black gay man who wasn’t considered “attractive” needed to be sartorially casket sharp with a touch of savoir-faire to single-handedly gain social acceptance while engaging and expanding his audience with rigor. 

For Baldwin, like many gay and queer men, our fashion statements are often our armor. 

As we celebrate Baldwin’s 100th birthday—his rhetoric, activism, and critical thinking, let’s also make some commotion for his exacting, elegant, and eloquent style. 

You Don’t Want This Smoke.

American writer James Baldwin (1924-1987) wrote about race relations in America and is best known for his autobiographical novel, Go Tell It on the Mountain, written in 1953 in Paris. (Photo by Sophie Bassouls/Sygma via Getty Images)

Shady Business

1965, African/American author James Baldwin, (1924-1987), James Baldwin born in Harlem, often wrote about racism and homosexuality, and as a self-confessed homosexual, he was at the forefront in condemning discrimination against the gay and lesbian movement (Photo by Bentley Archive/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Harlem Style.

American author and activist James Baldwin (1924 – 1987) walks with his nephew along a sidewalk in Harlem, New York, New York, 1963. (Photo by Steve Schapiro/Corbis via Getty Images)

Academic Chic.

Portrait of American author James Baldwin as he sits beside a desk and typewriter, New York, 1963. (Photo by Steve Schapiro/Corbis via Getty Images)

Attention To Detail.

Author, playwright, and social critic James Baldwin poses for a portrait at home on May 22, 1968, in New York City, New York. (Photo by David Gahr/Getty Images)

Cold Chillin’.

American writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin (1924-1987) wearing a winter coat and fur hat on a snow-covered Harlem sidewalk in New York City, New York, circa 1963. (Photo by Steve Schapiro/Corbis via Getty Images)

Suited And Booted.

NEW YORK CITY – MAY 22: Author, playwright, and social critic James Baldwin poses for a portrait at home on May 22, 1968, in New York City, New York. (Photo by David Gahr/Getty Images)

Country Club Cool.

American novelist and activist James Baldwin (1924 – 1987), USA, October 1963. (Photo by Mario Jorrin/Pix/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

