From ballroom star to business owner, this trans chef is cooking up change

A popular end-of-year Twitter trend prompted users to brag about a 2022 accomplishment that they took pride in. Among a sea of artistic achievements, fitness goals, and new homeownership, a Black trans woman let the world know she was feeling her business-owning oats.

In 2022, Jada Grémilion brought NOLA spice to Atlanta with her new WhatCha Cookin’ Baby food truck:

I’m a Black Trans Woman who opened up her own food truck 🥰 https://t.co/6zsOqxqxYD pic.twitter.com/E6bEVgKVlg — Sweet Pussy Praline 💋 (@JadaBlackBeauty) December 29, 2022

Grémilion has been throwing down in the kitchen for years, running WhatCha Cookin Baby as a catering business. She’s joined by her business partner Branden Miguel, an avid baker — who also happens to be her gay identical twin brother.

As identical twins, Miguel has gotten to see a mirror to himself transition before his eyes. The siblings have been sharing this unique relationship with the world for years, appearing in an installment of the My Trans Life docuseries back in 2018.

Their stories racked up 1.8 million views:

They also appeared together on Ts Madison’s webshow in 2020 as part of her Spotlight Sessions series, which featured talents like Rupaul’s Drag Race queen Trinity K. Bonet and P-Valley actress Toni Bryce.

The twins discussed their journey together while rocking WhatCha Cookin Baby attire:

They used that platform to first announce the plans for their food truck, eventually launching a GoFundMe to help them reach their goal.

Related: 20 LGBTQ chefs serving queer culinary realness and changing the game

Even while working towards her restaurateur dream, Grémilion kept up a number of other passions. While catering dayside, the chef has spent her nights performing and representing in queer spaces.

In ballroom, Grémilion walks Fem Queen Face as Jada Lanvin:

You may know the House of Lanvin from their appearance on hit competition show Legendary, in which they took home four of eight superior house trophies.

Meanwhile, the club scene knows her as Jada Black Beauty, an elegant performer who can lipsync down and collect some cute tips doing it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Lanvin (@jadablackbeauty)

Related: Salty butch queen douses ballroom judges in mace after his boyfriend gets the chop

Don’t let her plethora of talents outside the kitchen make you think she’s serving up anything less than 100% authentic New Orleans goodness, though. The twins’ fledgling food truck has a solid five stars on their google reviews page, without a single unsatisfied customer in sight.