Barbados just took a big step toward LGBTQ+ equality

The High Court in Barbados ruled on Monday to strike down gross indecency laws criminalizing buggery. The laws date back to Colonial times. Although the specific legislation does not specify gender, it was overwhelmingly used to criminalize gay men in the past.

Barbados, a tourist hot spot, becomes the third Caribbean nation this year to repeal such laws. Both Antigua & Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis ruled similar laws unconstitutional earlier in 2022.

This shift in legal status is giving hope to advocates in other Caribbean nations.

“It’s gone from a certain ripple effect to a tidal wave in the Caribbean, which is what everyone involved set out to achieve,” said Téa Braun, chief executive of the London-based Human Dignity Trust, told Associated Press.

Where is it still illegal to be gay?

Worldwide, 67 nations still criminalize homosexuality, down from 80 a decade ago. In the Caribbean, this includes Guyana, Grenada, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Jamaica.

Others organizations to welcome the decision was UNAIDS.

“This historic decision is a significant step towards protecting the human rights and dignity of LGBT people in Barbados,” said Luisa Cabal, UNAIDS Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean in a statement.

“It will also strengthen the country’s HIV response by helping to reduce stigma and discrimination faced by LGBT people and increasing the uptake of HIV testing, treatment and prevention services.”

Kenita Placide, executive director for the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality (ECADE), said, “Access to justice is never easy for LGBTIQ persons. We see this historic win in Barbados as a stepping stone to acknowledge and render justice to vulnerable people who are not necessarily acknowledged by the law.”

The Barbados High Court issued an oral ruling on Monday, with a written ruling to follow in January.